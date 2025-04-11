ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract extension with Blue Jays includes US$325 million signing bonus

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Updated

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.