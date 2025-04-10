ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man not criminally responsible for wife’s death and Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, now living independently

By Jennifer K. Baker and Ashley Bacon

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.