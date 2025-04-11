ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Latest Nanos projections put Liberals in minority territory, but many ridings too close to call

By Andrew Weichel

Published

Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research breaks down how the Liberals are converting support into projected seat gains, and how the NDP is failing to keep up.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.