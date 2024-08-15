Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses

At least 1 arrest made in connection to Matthew Perry's death, authorities say
Authorities have arrested at least one person in connection with Matthew Perry's death, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are “greatly impacting” their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
The feeling was most prevalent among young adults, who were more likely to report daily financial stresses and expectations to obtain food from a food bank. Among those who said they were stressed about money “most days,” just one in five people reported a high level of life satisfaction.
The study, which compiled responses from Canadians gathered in the spring, was published on Thursday.
Children were also an indicator of greater financial stress. Fifty-five per cent of households with kids reported day-to-day pressure, compared to 37 per cent of lone-occupant houses.
Housing affordability was also a common thread among respondents, many of whom reported elevated fears they would not make enough to buy a home or afford rent.
About four in 10 people said they were "very concerned" about being able to purchase a house or pay rent monthly. In 2022, three in 10 people felt that way.
StatCan says prolonged feelings of financial instability can result in widespread mental health impacts. One in three people described "most days" as "a bit" or "extremely" stressful because of money issues. That figure remained unchanged from two years ago.
More details to come.
Authorities have arrested at least one person in connection with Matthew Perry's death, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.
The long-term forecast for hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday.
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
A new Angus Reid survey says two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are "hopeful" at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November.
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Frolicking on a Spanish beach in her new music video 'Lifetimes' may put U.S. pop star Katy Perry in hot water after authorities launched an inquest into the allegedly unauthorized Ibiza shoot.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Sea life swept across what is now the Prairies and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre is learning of a new creature that once swam in this region.
Residents can return home now that an evacuation order following a landslide that blocked a British Columbia river for days has been downgraded.
A new Angus Reid survey says two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are "hopeful" at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November.
There's more political infighting at Vancouver city hall – this time, over text messages between current and former ABC party members and a non-profit organization.
Ontario child-care operators in the national $10-a-day program will soon be compensated in a way the province says will cover the true cost of providing care, after many said they were struggling to keep their doors open under the current structure.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023.
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Ten things to do with your family this weekend.
Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
A pilot project to provide teams of social workers who can respond to mental health and substance use crises begins operating today.
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says with just over two weeks left until the start of classes at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board, operators need to hire 28 new bus drivers.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
Not only were many homes in Southern Quebec hit with unfortunate floods, but last week's torrential downpour also devastated many farms.
The Dorval Tunnel on Highway 13 in Montreal's West Island is reopened to traffic after being closed for several days due to flooding.
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
If you thought this year's 8.9-per-cent property tax increase was steep, wait until you see the numbers Edmonton city council and administration are batting around for 2025.
The former mayor of a northern Alberta town ravaged by wildfire more than a decade ago says community ties will be key as Jasper, Alta., recovers from the blaze that swept through last month.
The long-term forecast for hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday.
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
Nova Scotia announced the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Act on Thursday during National Acadian Day.
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is doing well after undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained in an alleged beating and machete attack.
There are growing calls for more to be done with retail theft as 10 7-Eleven stores could close.
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
An increase to the City of Regina's debt limit is intended to allow for a new aquatic facility, which will replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
There appears to be a turf war happening across Saskatoon with more people opting for artificial turf over traditional grass. One local company is seeing a significant increase in demand for this synthetic alternative.
Authorities have arrested at least one person in connection with Matthew Perry's death, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say.
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
Nearly a year to the date of a homicide in Owen Sound police have made arrests. The investigation first got underway when Sharif Rahman, 44, was assault in the area of 2nd Ave. east on Aug. 17, 2023.
Police in St Thomas are crediting the implementation of a Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) after seeing a decrease in the overall crime severity index (CSI) for 2023.
A vigil was held Wednesday evening at Northbrae Public School for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found on August 4 near Western University, following a three day search after she was swept away in the fast-moving waters.
The 25-year-old man accused of killing his longtime friend and dumping his body made a court appearance Wednesday in Barrie.
Barrie beach under Swim Advisory caution.
Suspended driver nabbed with opioids and cannabis on-board.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Essex town council is planning on sending a letter to the province asking it to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Delaware Avenue and when they got there, officers found a man believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Residents can return home now that an evacuation order following a landslide that blocked a British Columbia river for days has been downgraded.
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Wednesday.
Municipalities in northern Ontario are being asked to support an effort to increase the north's share of skilled immigration to 3,000 people a year.
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.
The Liberal government is refusing to say if it approved a bonus for the head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., as Opposition Conservatives demand answers and New Democrats call for a ban on bonuses.
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it was only after multiple Listeria cases emerged in Ontario in June that it recognized a broader outbreak that had started back in August 2023.
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.
Sea life swept across what is now the Prairies and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre is learning of a new creature that once swam in this region.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Quotes from Wyoming's governor and a local prosecutor were the first things that seemed slightly off to Powell Tribune reporter CJ Baker.
Gena Rowlands, the acclaimed American actress, three-time Emmy winner and dual Oscar nominee for her vivid portrayals of strong, troubled women in the crime drama 'Gloria' and ;A Woman Under the Influence,' has died at the age of 94.
Taylor Swift will return to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday, just over a week after three of her Eras Tour concerts in Vienna were cancelled when police in the Austrian city thwarted a terror attack plot targeting one of her shows.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for decades and have worked together often, but their lives are not the same, according to Damon.
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.6 per cent to $82.4 billion in June.
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
Rogers Communications says Edward Rogers is becoming the company's executive chair effective immediately.
Wally Amos, the charismatic founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died at age 88, according to reports.
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Jerome Blake can now call himself an Olympic gold medalist. But the 28-year-old admits that the thought of standing atop the podium at one point seemed more like a pipe dream.
Daulton Varsho hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios dominated over seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night.
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.