Porsche recalls 300+ Canadian cars at risk of losing wheels

Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.

Transport Canada confirms 322 Porsche cars, all 2024 models, are subject to a recall due to a potential wheel lock fault in vehicles equipped with optional central-locking wheels.

According to the recall notice, the wheel locks are at risk of breaking and could result in loss of vehicle control, collisions and/or rogue wheels becoming hazards for other vehicles.

The recalled models include:

2024 718 Spider

2024 911 Carrera

2024 911 GT3

2024 911 Targa

2024 911 Turbo

Owners of the recalled vehicles should have received notice by mail and are urged to have their cars towed to a registered dealership to have the necessary repairs completed.

Additional details regarding the wheel lock recall are available to affected owners by contacting Porsche Canada at 1-800-767-7243.