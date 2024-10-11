Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police

A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.

Cellphone video captured last week by the grandson of the farm's owner appears to show New Zealander Tom Phillips and his children hiking past, equipped with backpacks and outdoor gear.

Phillips and the three children have been missing for close to three years, according to a June press release announcing an NZ$80,000 (C$67,131) reward for information leading to the children's safe return.

"The children have been missing since 12 December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown," the release reads. "Tom Phillips does not have legal custody of the children. He is sought by Police and there is a warrant for his arrest."

The region of Marakopa is pinned on this map of New Zealand (Google Maps)

The October 2024 footage was filmed from high ground, some distance away from the party, but police say the Oct. 3 sighting was "credible," and that police "believe it was indeed Tom and his children."

Following the sighting, police launched a multi-day search using a pair of helicopters, but wrote in a Monday press release that "nothing further of significance was located."

"This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family," reads the statement attributed to Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

With files from Storyful.

Ember Phillips is shown in this file photo (Image credit: New Zealand Police Media Centre) Maverick Phillips is shown in this file photo (Image Credit: New Zealand Police Media Centre)

Jayda Phillips is shown in this file photo (Image credit: New Zealand Police Media Centre)