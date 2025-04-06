ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

QLED vs. OLED (and QD-OLED): Which TV tech is right for you?

By Consumer Reports

Published

A CES attendees looks at an OLED 8K TV at the LG booth at the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.