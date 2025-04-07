ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

A tearful Aimee Lou Wood reacts to ‘incredibly uncynical’ ending to ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

By CNN

Published

Aimee Lou Wood in Season 3, episode 1 of 'The White Lotus.' (Fabio Lovino/HBO via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.