Kitchener

Two teens from Waterloo Region last seen in Brampton

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Aleena, a 15-year-old from Kitchener, and Sophia, a 17-year-old from Waterloo, have been reported missing. (Source: WRPS)


















Photos

