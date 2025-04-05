ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Spend 5 minutes a day moving like this and you’ll move better for life

By CNN

Published

Aging alone doesn’t automatically limit your mobility, but lack of movement does. (Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.