ADVERTISEMENT

World

Ex-official says he was forced out of FDA after trying to protect vaccine safety data from RFK Jr.

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks testifies during a hearing, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.