ADVERTISEMENT

World

Painter of ‘truly the worst’ Trump portrait says president’s comments threaten her art career

By CNN

Published

Sarah A. Boardman's portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump pictured at the Colorado state capital's rotunda, prior to its removal, on March 24, 2025. (Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Gr/Denver Post/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.