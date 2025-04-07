ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Battleground B.C.: Conservatives and Liberals target gains on West Coast, NDP try to hold onto key seats

By Jeremie Charron

Published

With the federal election campaign officially underway, British Columbia may be poised to play a pivotal role.


















