ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Canadian firm KA Imaging claims first X-ray image taken in space

By The Canadian Press

Published

An x-ray of a hand taken at an unknown date. This is the first X-ray to be taken in space by KA Imaging of Waterloo, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO KA Imaging


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.