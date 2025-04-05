ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘It is time for you to leave the United States’: Ukrainians receive erroneous email from Homeland Security Department

By CNN

Published

Pictured is an exterior view of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Washington, DC, in January 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.