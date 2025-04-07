ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bill Ackman is turning on Trump because of tariffs. And he is not alone

By CNN

Published

Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, is pictured in New York City in December 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.