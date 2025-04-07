ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals’ lead over Conservatives narrows further as ‘more of a horse race emerges’: Nanos tracking

By Phil Hahn

Updated

Published

Housing and healthcare become key issues as leaders head into week three of the federal election campaign. Colton Praill reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.