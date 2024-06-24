Sports

    • Much-changed Spain beats Albania 1-0 at Euro 2024 to finish perfect group stage

    Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo) Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)
    Share
    DUESSELDORF, Germany -

    Spain changed almost its entire lineup and still kept up its victorious start to Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated.

    With his team already assured of winning Group B, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his starting lineup, and Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when it won the tournament.

    A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres gave Spain the win on Monday and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

    Albania needed at least a draw to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams.

    Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News