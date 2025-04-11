Entertainment

Eric Dane shares that he has been diagnosed with ALS

By CNN

Published

“Euphoria” and “Grey’s Anatomy” actor, Eric Dane, announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Dane is pictured in this 2022 photo. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















