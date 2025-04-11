ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘If Poilievre can soften his edges, he could win’: Inside a Conservative rally in the Soo

By Judy Trinh

Published

Beth Mills (L) Cathy Nichols (R) attended the Conservative rally in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, April 23 (Judy Trinh / CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.