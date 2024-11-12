Canada soccer icon Christine Sinclair leaves the pitch for the final time

When Christine Sinclair left Sunday’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) game between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC, it signalled the end of her storied playing career, one that saw Sinclair soar to soccer stardom not only in Canada, but professionally and on the international stage.

Sinclair’s career accomplishments include:

• Olympic gold medalist for Canada in 2020

• Two-time Olympic bronze medallist in 2012 and 2016

• 2012 Olympic Golden Boot, as the tournament leading goal scorer

• 2012 Lou Marsh Award winner as Canadas top athlete

• 14-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year

“It is very difficult to encompass her career and all that she has done (for) soccer, not only in Canada but worldwide,” TSN women’s soccer analyst Meaghen Johnson said. “You look at the on-field accomplishments and they are many and what stands out most are three Olympic medals.”

During her decade-long stint with Portland, Sinclair helped her team win three NWSL championship titles.

At the age of 41, she leaves the game with 190 international goals while representing Canada, which is the highest goal total for both men and women in international competitions.

“It is going to be a record that will stand for quite a while,” said Johnson.

At the height of Sinclair’s career, she became such a household name in the soccer world, toy company Mattel created a Barbie doll after her. A fitting tribute for a sports icon and decorated Canadian soccer hero.