OTTAWA -- Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has admitted to, and apologized for, sending Independent MP and former Liberal justice minister Jody Wilson Raybould a text message that Wilson-Raybould called “racist” and “misogynist.”

On Thursday morning, Wilson-Raybould tweeted a screenshot of a text message that Bennett sent her, in which Bennett asked: “Pension?”

The comment seemed to suggest that Wilson-Raybould calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop “jockeying for an election” -- as the nation continues to grieve the growing number of unmarked graves being discovered at former residential school sites -- was prompted by her own desire to maintain her MP pension.

MPs qualify for pensions after holding office for six years.

Responding in a tweet of her own, Bennett admitted that she sent the message and said that she apologized directly to her former cabinet colleague.

“Earlier I offered my apologies directly to the MP for Vancouver-Granville. I let interpersonal dynamics get the better of me and sent an insensitive and inappropriate comment, which I deeply regret and shouldn’t have done,” Bennett said.

Wilson-Raybould and numerous other MPs first elected in 2015 will be eligible for full pensions this coming October once they’ve hit six years of service, and some have speculated that it could be a factor in the timing off the next election call, which has widely been speculated could happen this summer or fall.

In sharing the text message on social media, Wilson-Raybould called it a “Racist & misogynist text” and said it “reflects notion that Indigenous peoples are lazy & only want $”

