U.S. union and Apple reach tentative labour agreement

Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Coalition of Organized Retail Employees reached a tentative agreement with tech giant Apple on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
Workers at the Towson, Maryland, Apple retail store, the first in the country to unionize, will vote on the tentative agreement on Aug. 6.
Workers at Apple's Towson store voted in favor of authorizing a strike in May.
In June 2022, Apple workers at Maryland voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
Bell Canada president Mirko Bibic cited 'congestion issues' in his response to a letter sent by Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai this week to the company, expressing frustrations about poor cellphone service in the territory where the company is the dominant player.
The Crown dishonourably breached the Robinson Treaties and must negotiate a settlement with First Nations within six months, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
A tanker plane that disappeared in eastern Oregon while fighting one of the many wildfires spreading across several Western states has been found, and the pilot on board is dead, authorities said Friday.
A group of 45 American physicians and nurses who volunteered in hospitals across Gaza are sharing their experiences and demanding an immediate ceasefire and arms embargo.
A Las Vegas man has been charged with threatening to injure and kill government officials in three states and the District of Columbia, including the New York judge and prosecutor who handled former U.S. president Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, according to federal officials and court records.
Disgraced and imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein 'tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs,' Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement Thursday.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm that Ottawa needs to swiftly make more inroads with Americans, or Canada will be deeply disadvantaged in a looming review of a crucial trade agreement.
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
Comedian Jon Stewart and troops sickened by uranium ended a meeting Friday at the Department of Veterans Affairs angry that once again they have been told they will have to wait to see whether the VA will connect their illnesses to the toxic base where they were deployed shortly after 9/11.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
Omaira Gill grew up counting down the days to each Olympic Games. She wasn’t especially sporty, so she ruled out the prospect of competing pretty early on. But she still harboured Olympic dreams – even just spectating would do.
Japan has never been a destination known for hiking up prices for foreigners. But overtourism – fuelled by a combination of pent-up post-COVID demands and the weak local currency – has recently prompted restaurants in the country to consider the merits of differential pricing.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
A complaint was filed against Canada at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, alleging the Canadian women's team had used a drone to watch a rival country's training session.
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.
Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley has only been chair of the Metro Vancouver Board for a few weeks, but he's already facing public pushback.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Four people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
A woman in her 60s died Friday in a two-vehicle collision in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
The New Brunswick Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning about case of measles in the Moncton area in connection to a person who recently travelled internationally.
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie being filmed at Birds Hill Park.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
"I don't feel safe here." That's how one business owner feels after someone smashed the glass at his store in downtown Guelph.
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
A 21-year-old northern Ontario resident is facing several charges – including impaired driving – after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing last week.
Darlene Zaifman-Guslits was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poilievre at the London Jewish Community Centre.
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
Autism Ontario is raising concerns about a lack of support for special needs students at a Simcoe County school board this coming school year.
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
Essex County OPP have reopened Old Tecumseh Road, near Puce Road, after a train derailment.
The Windsor Spitfires have confirmed to CTV News that former head coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Wawa is one of three northern Ontario communities to receive government funding to help create and advance economic development, with the township receiving almost $300,000.
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
