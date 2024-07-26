U.S. union and Apple reach tentative labour agreement

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Coalition of Organized Retail Employees reached a tentative agreement with tech giant Apple on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.

Workers at the Towson, Maryland, Apple retail store, the first in the country to unionize, will vote on the tentative agreement on Aug. 6.

Workers at Apple's Towson store voted in favor of authorizing a strike in May.

In June 2022, Apple workers at Maryland voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

