Business

    • U.S. union and Apple reach tentative labour agreement

    FILE - The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) FILE - The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
    Share

    The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Coalition of Organized Retail Employees reached a tentative agreement with tech giant Apple on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.

    Workers at the Towson, Maryland, Apple retail store, the first in the country to unionize, will vote on the tentative agreement on Aug. 6.

    Workers at Apple's Towson store voted in favor of authorizing a strike in May.

    In June 2022, Apple workers at Maryland voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News