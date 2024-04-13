What we learned from the inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's elections
If one thing from the public inquiry into foreign interference is clear, it's that China attempted to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
But the evidence is hazy on whether or not it succeeded. Here's what we learned over the past 10 days of fact-finding hearings, which ended Friday and included testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies:
Who is trying to interfere?
Canada's spy agency has pointed to China as "the most significant" source of foreign interference, with "sophisticated, pervasive and persistent" attempts at meddling.
The inquiry heard that Russian disinformation and Iran-linked intimidation campaigns pose a threat to democracy, but officials haven't identified a strong connection to meddling efforts in Canada's elections.
A panel of top bureaucrats -- called the "panel of five" -- was tasked with monitoring foreign interference and, if necessary, warning Canadians if they identified a threat to the integrity of the vote.
In 2019, the panel reported that interference was "directed largely from China, and to a lesser extent from India and Pakistan."
Prior to the inquiry, Canada had not publicly identified Pakistan as a source of foreign interference.
Documents tabled at the inquiry show the Canadian Security Intelligence Service believed Pakistani officials "likely tried to clandestinely influence and support Canadian politicians of Pakistani descent" in that election, prompting an undefined "threat reduction measure" from Ottawa.
How did they do it?
A top-secret briefing note to the CSIS director outlined several instances of potential foreign interference activity in the last two elections.
It shows that Beijing has been known to mobilize support for preferred candidates, and channel donations and other support to their campaigns.
China is also known to target and leverage families, using threats and intimidation.
Testimony and documents from the inquiry also suggest Beijing and New Delhi have tried to transfer cash to candidates who are less critical of their governments, unbeknownst to the candidates.
The inquiry heard about a widespread misinformation campaign that circulated mainly among Chinese speakers on social media sites like WeChat.
Several intelligence documents suggest the aim of the campaign was to dissuade the Chinese-Canadian community from voting for the Conservatives.
A briefing note from fall 2023 ties the campaign to China, and says it was "almost certainly" motivated by a perception that the Conservative platform was anti-China.
Other bodies, including the panel of five that monitors threats to elections, could not find a definitive link between the campaign and state-sponsored meddling.
What was the impact of the interference?
That much remains unclear, largely because the threshold for alerting the public is quite high.
Though the panel of five did consider issuing a public warning during the last two elections, the bureaucrats ultimately decided no threat was so great that it risked the integrity of the results.
The threshold for going public was intended to be high from the outside, said Karina Gould, who set up the panel during her time as minister for democratic institutions.
She testified that issuing too many warnings could jeopardize Canadians' faith in the election.
A CSIS briefing note from 2023 asserts that state actors can conduct foreign interference "successfully" in Canada because there are few legal or political consequences.
The CSIS director told the commission that is true, though he maintains those efforts did not threaten the integrity of the election.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole testified that the misinformation campaign may have cost him as many as nine seats in the last election.
Intelligence officials have disputed that, and said it's difficult to measure the influence the campaign would have at the ballot box.
Several politicians spoke about the emotional toll foreign interference has taken on them and their constituents.
CSIS informed NDP MP Jenny Kwan she was an "evergreen" target for China. She told the commission some constituents have whispered to her about their fears for themselves and their families if they were to support her.
What about the curious case of former Liberal MP Han Dong?
Much of the testimony and evidence put before the commission dealt with accusations and intelligence related to Toronto MP Han Dong, who left the Liberal caucus last year following media reports that he willingly participated in Chinese meddling and won his seat in 2019 with Beijing's help.
One of the allegations contained in declassified reports suggests a bus load of international students were coerced to vote in his 2019 nomination race using falsified documents.
Dong once again denied any knowledge of those claims at the inquiry, but revealed that he did solicit support from high-school students with Chinese citizenship for his nomination in the Don Valley North riding contest.
He said he didn't personally see a bus load of them arrive at the nomination meeting, but heard about it.
Dong didn't tell the inquiry about this in his initial interview, but told the commission his wife had reminded him about this event -- an explanation that raised eyebrows during his testimony.
Meanwhile, the inquiry heard that Dong had discussed with Chinese diplomats Beijing's imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
Media reporting alleged that Dong advised China to delay freeing the two Canadians, though intelligence agencies instead believe he had told diplomats that freeing the pair would not make the Conservative Party less critical of the Chinese government.
What did the prime minister know?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was warned during the 2019 election about "irregularities" in Dong's nomination contest.
He opted not to overturn the nomination since, as he understood it, the allegations weren't proven and there was no indication Dong knew what was going on.
Over the years, the CSIS director says he has briefed the prime minister on the overall threat landscape related to foreign interference as well as individual instances of potential meddling.
He told the commission Trudeau was warned that Canada lags behind other Five Eyes allies when it comes to tackling foreign interference, and that until it is considered an existential threat, the activity will persist.
There were some specific allegations Trudeau and his team learned about from media leaks, they said. That included a scheme involving as many as 11 candidates and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of funds funneled from China.
What happens next?
The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report by May 3, and will deliver final recommendations by the end of the year.
In September, the commission is expected to hold another round of hearings focused on Canada's capacity to detect and deter foreign interference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel says Iran launched a number of drones toward it that will take hours to arrive
The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
Coyotes, raccoons, deer and beavers are a growing problem in Canadian cities. Wildlife experts suggest humans are partly to blame
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Canada
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
-
Eddy Nolan, Montrealer who ran Terry Fox run every year for 43 years, dies at 67
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville, Man.
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
-
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
World
-
Trump will juggle appearances in courtroom and on campaign trail as hush money trial begins
Former President Donald Trump’s appearance in a New York courthouse Monday for jury selection in his criminal hush money trial will kick off a weekslong juggling act between the courtroom and the campaign trail during a crucial period for his general election bid.
-
Israel says Iran launched a number of drones toward it that will take hours to arrive
The Israeli military says Iran has launched a number of drones toward Israel.
-
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
-
Whale is found entangled in U.S.: Devastating year for the vanishing species
A North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in rope off New England, worsening an already devastating year for the vanishing animals, federal authorities said.
-
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
Politics
-
What you need to know about Trudeau's new 'plan to solve the housing crisis'
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
-
What we learned from the inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's elections
Here's what we learned over the past 10 days of fact-finding hearings, which ended Friday and included testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies:
Health
-
More unauthorized products for sexual enhancement recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
-
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Sci-Tech
-
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
-
Berlin zoo celebrates the 67th birthday of Fatou, believed to be the world's oldest gorilla
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.
-
Six rare sawfish deaths in 7 days have scientists baffled amid bizarre Florida fish behaviour
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors ask ‘Rust’ movie armourer be sentenced to maximum sentence of 18 months in prison
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
Business
-
Porter Airlines considering adding direct flights from Ottawa to California, Vegas, Carribbean
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Toronto Hydro treated property owner unfairly by charging $20K to repair hidden vault, ombudsman finds
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
Lifestyle
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
-
Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, renowned for fierce animal prints and riviera chic, dies at 83
Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who made his mark on the fashion world with distinctive, glamourous animal prints, has died at the age of 83. His eponymous brand confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media Friday afternoon, highlighting Cavalli’s 'life lived with love.'
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'ride of our lives' as Wrexham gains promotion to English 3rd division
The Welsh team Wrexham, co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday.
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Newcastle routs Tottenham at home again as Isak scores twice in 4-0 win in Premier League
Newcastle handed Tottenham another drubbing at St. James' Park as Alexander Isak's double helped secure a 4-0 win for Eddie Howe's team in the Premier League on Saturday.
Autos
-
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
-
Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving subscription prices in U.S., Canada
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Ford gasoline leak, saying automaker's remedy doesn't fix the problem
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
Local Spotlight
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
Vancouver
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
-
B.C. man was reaching for piece of fried chicken when he crashed into barrier, police say
Mounties in B.C.’s southern Interior say a fried meal could have led to tragedy last weekend after a distracted driver crashed into a concrete barricade.
Toronto
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Yariel Rodriguez called up by Blue Jays to make MLB debut; Paolo Espino optioned
Highly touted free agent Yariel Rodriguez is set to make his Major League Baseball debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Calgary
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Over 1,000 jobs available at Saturday construction job fair and educational session hosted by Skyview MP George Chahal
Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.
Ottawa
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Here’s what you can check out in theatres this weekend in Ottawa
This weekend, there’s a little bit for everybody in the capital, as a variety of movies is playing in theatres.
-
Police in Kingston, Ont. looking to locate missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Eddy Nolan, Montrealer who ran Terry Fox run every year for 43 years, dies at 67
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
-
Vatican protesting French court judgment against Quebec cardinal Marc Ouellet
The Holy See has officially protested against a French court judgment, which ruled against Cardinal Marc Ouellet for the "without cause" dismissal of a nun from his congregation.
-
Education ministry officials refuse to deliver presentation in English to parents of special needs children
Several parents are upset after officials with the Quebec Education Ministry refused to deliver a presentation in English to parents of special needs students who go to English schools.
Edmonton
-
Oilers will face Canucks without Connor McDavid
Superstar captain Connor McDavid will sit out his third straight game Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks.
-
3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
Atlantic
-
Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Former Canadian Men’s National Team captain, Atiba Hutchinson, reflects on soccer career during visit to Halifax
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Regina
-
Regina refugee facing eviction from public housing unit
A refugee in Regina is caught in a web of government red tape that could leave him homeless. He is facing eviction from a public housing unit because he doesn’t yet qualify for a social insurance number and other documentation.
-
Bus stops along 11th Avenue to move due to ongoing construction project
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
Kitchener
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Two drivers seriously hurt in Kitchener crash
The drivers of two vehicles have both been seriously injured following a crash at a major Kitchener intersection.
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
-
RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
Barrie
-
Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
-
First-ever festival brings maple treats to Georgian College
Event Management Students at Georgian College organized its first-ever Sweet Maple Festival as a class assignment.
-
Flood watch issued for Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
On Saturday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) issued the watch for residents living in portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and Township of Algonquin Highlands.
Windsor
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with train
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
-
Windsor prepares to open sports fields in May
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power this morning amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
The team attempting to rescue an orphaned killer whale trapped in a remote B.C. lagoon is regrouping today after an initial attempt to capture the young orca failed.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
End of an era for Sault film festival
It’s the end of an era for film lovers in Sault Ste. Marie. The final showing for the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival was Friday night.
-
Former residents give Elliot Lake arena campaign a $300K boost
After winning the $250,000 Kraft Hockeyville competition last month, there is more good news from Elliot Lake.
-
Manitoulin suspect charged with criminally harassing municipal staff
A 57-year-old from Gore Bay has been charged with two counts of criminal harassment.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.