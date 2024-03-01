What are the next steps on the Liberals' long road to a national drug plan?
The bill Health Minister Mark Holland tabled in the House of Commons Thursday is only the first step toward a possible pharmacare program.
But the legislation does lay down a road map for how the federal government plans to get there.
The first step is to negotiate universal coverage for birth control and diabetes drugs with provinces and territories — something he says he's fairly certain he can accomplish by the next election.
The Liberal government drafted the legislation with the help of the NDP, and they staunchly support a single-payer, universal program that would cover prescription drugs for everyone with a valid health card.
The bill maps out more steps to get there, including getting experts to make recommendations on what the program should look like and how it should be paid for.
Holland says he's not sure that's where the government is heading, though, or when it will have the information needed to launch a wider program.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
Navalny's family and supporters lay the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison
Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Alexei Navalny at a funeral Friday in Moscow under a heavy police presence, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.
India's richest man is bringing Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding bash for his son
As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he's expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family's hometown, starting Friday.
These are the 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
What the colour of urine tells you about your health
A urologist says there are subtle signs in urine that can speak volumes about our well-being.
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Canada
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Manitoba church shuttered by dwindling numbers reopens for first time in 13 years
The bells are ringing once again outside the Roman Catholic church in Vita, Man. and for the first time in more than a decade, residents are back inside.
-
Wild turkey that chased residents of small Quebec town killed by slingshot
The mayor of a small Quebec town about 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror among his citizens was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot.
-
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
-
Complaints filed with privacy commissioner over facial recognition vending machines
Two complaints have been filed with Ontario's privacy commissioner over facial recognition software in smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.
-
Toronto library accounts are active again, but some 'intermittent technical issues' remain due to demand
The Toronto Public Library is back up and running five months after a cyberattack crippled its systems; however, 'intermittent technical issues' remain due to a high volume users.
World
-
Navalny's family and supporters lay the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison
Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Alexei Navalny at a funeral Friday in Moscow under a heavy police presence, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.
-
Some left helpless to watch as largest wildfire in Texas history devastates their town
In the hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: Melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks.
-
Man to be sentenced for murdering a woman who was mistakenly driven up his rural New York driveway
A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman in an SUV that was mistakenly driven up his rural driveway in upstate New York is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
-
Gunfire paralyzes Haiti as powerful gang leader says he will try to detain police chief, ministers
Heavy gunfire paralyzed Haiti's capital Thursday, and at least four police officers were slain, as a powerful gang leader announced that he would try to capture the country's police chief and government ministers.
-
U.S. says it struck missiles, drone that posed threat to Red Sea ships
The U.S. military said it conducted strikes on Thursday against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and an aerial drone that posed a threat to ships in the Red Sea.
-
Nepal to require all Mount Everest climbers to use a tracking chip
Nepal has announced a new requirement that all climbers must rent and use tracking chips on their journey.
Politics
-
House of Commons silent, Parliament Hill flag at half-mast after death of Mulroney
Members of Parliament are absent from the House of Commons as Canadians mourn the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
-
What are the next steps on the Liberals' long road to a national drug plan?
The bill Health Minister Mark Holland tabled in the House of Commons Thursday is only the first step toward a possible pharmacare program.
-
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Health
-
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn't authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
-
More than one billion people in the world now live with obesity, analysis finds
More than one billion children, adolescents and adults live with obesity around the world, making it the most common form of malnutrition in many countries.
-
What the colour of urine tells you about your health
A urologist says there are subtle signs in urine that can speak volumes about our well-being.
Sci-Tech
-
Number of agencies have concerns about 'sideloading' on iPhone, Apple says
A number of government agencies in the European Union and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as Apple opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores to comply with EU tech rules, Apple said on Friday.
-
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
-
First U.S. moon lander in half a century stops working a week after tipping over at touchdown
The first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo astronauts fell silent Thursday, a week after breaking a leg at touchdown and tipping over near the lunar south pole.
Entertainment
-
ImagineNative film festival scraps 2024 event, pushes 25th anniversary to June 2025
A prominent Indigenous film and media arts festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary a year late.
-
'Dune Part 2' review: Austin Butler's sadistic, eyebrow-challenged villain shines
The long awaited 'Dune Part 2' brings the thunder, debuting on screens suitable for the story's epic scale. It's extreme blockbuster filmmaking, exciting and laced with high stakes. Perfect for IMAX screens.
-
Home video of hilarious northern Ont. toddler makes video contest finals
A Timmins family is having the experience of a lifetime and it’s all thanks to a sassy and hilarious one-year-old.
Business
-
Ontario regulator launches consumer tool to verify financial adviser credentials
Ontario's financial services regulator is making it easier for consumers to verify the credentials of financial advisers and financial planners.
-
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming betrayal of its goal to benefit humanity
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over what he says is a betrayal of the ChatGPT maker's founding aims of benefiting humanity rather than pursuing profits.
-
Meta says it will no longer pay for news in Australia, Germany and France
Meta said on Friday it will not enter into new commercial deals for traditional news content in Australia, France and Germany.
Lifestyle
-
India's richest man is bringing Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding bash for his son
As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he's expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family's hometown, starting Friday.
-
Home video of hilarious northern Ont. toddler makes video contest finals
A Timmins family is having the experience of a lifetime and it’s all thanks to a sassy and hilarious one-year-old.
-
Toronto-area hospitals welcome 5 leap day babies
Two Toronto-area hospitals welcomed five leap day babies on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Sports
-
Matthews scores 53rd, Maple Leafs down Coyotes to hand Arizona its 14th straight loss
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped Arizona 4-2 on Thursday to hand the Coyotes their 14th straight loss.
-
Bare Knuckle Fighting founder says it's not for everyone but Canada may like it
Jade Masson-Wong is the perfect main event fighter for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's first-ever show in Canada on Saturday at the River Cree Resort and Casino in Enoch, Alta.
-
Iowa's Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft, will skip senior season
Iowa college basketball star Caitlin Clark announced on X that she will skip her senior season and declare for the WNBA Draft.
Autos
-
More Ontario drivers being told to install tracking devices – but at their own expense
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
-
U.S. to probe whether Chinese cars pose national data security risks
The United States is opening an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks and could impose restrictions due to concerns about 'connected' car technology, the White House said on Thursday.
-
Do you take extra safety precautions to prevent your car from being stolen? We want to hear from you
About 90,000 vehicles are stolen yearly across Canada, according to the federal government, leading to roughly $1 billion in costs to insurance policyholders and taxpayers.