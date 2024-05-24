'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Responding to a rare bipartisan letter sent by nearly two dozen U.S. senators demanding Canada meet the NATO commitment, the prime minister said: "We recognize there's more to do and we will be there to do it."
"Because we are the ones who are taking seriously Canada's defence needs, and making sure the women and men of our Armed Forces have the right equipment," Trudeau continued, speaking at an event in Nova Scotia.
"Not just to fulfil what their fellow Canadians expect of them, but what our allies around the world are counting on us to do."
On Thursday, as CNN reported, 23 U.S. senators – both Democrat and Republican – wrote to Trudeau imploring him to make good on Canada's commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Canada has long been painted as a nation not carrying its weight when it comes to supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Now, with the 32-member military alliance's 75th anniversary on the horizon, pressure appears to be ramping up again for Canada to step up and join the 18 countries who are on track to meet the spending target by the end of the year.
The senators — including Republicans Mitt Romney and Ted Cruz, as well as Democrats Tim Kaine and Tammy Duckworth — said they decided to write to Canada as it appears to be one of the only laggard nations that's yet to present a plan to reach two per cent.
"As we approach the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., we are concerned and profoundly disappointed that Canada's most recent projection indicated that it will not reach its two percent commitment this decade," reads the letter.
"In 2029, Canada's defence spending is estimated to rise to just 1.7 percent, five years after the agreed upon deadline of 2024 and still below the spending baseline."
Trudeau said Friday that in the conversations he's had with his American colleagues, Canada's investments in upgrading fighter jet capabilities, in NORAD modernization, and Artic safety have been "extremely well received by the Americans and by allies around the world."
He also made a point of noting that before he came to power in 2015, defence spending under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper had dropped to below one per cent for the first time.
"Not only did we start investing in our military, we actually doubled military investments over the past years. We are now on track to reaching over 1.7 per cent of GDP, which is a record high for Canada, and we're not done yet," Trudeau said.
Last month, Canada unveiled an updated defence policy that includes plans to spend $73 billion over 20 years to renew the country's military capacity, but which still falls short of achieving the NATO target.
Concerns have been raised about what it could mean if Canada doesn't meet that spending target, and Donald Trump returns to the White House.
"There is a growing recognition that there's a high risk the next president will be President Trump. And for any senators who see NATO as a very important alliance … they would like to clear away as many excuses as they can, I think, for President Trump to take some significant actions that they think would be detrimental to NATO," former chief of the defence staff Tom Lawson said on CTV News Channel's Power Play on Thursday.
"Like pulling out entirely or more likely declaring a kind of a two-tier NATO where those who don't pay up aren't really going to be protected if attacked."
With files from CTV News' Jeremie Charron
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
Canada
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
mpox and COVID-19 vaccines can be safely given at the same time, says advisory body
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says the mpox vaccine can be given at the same time as an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, reversing its previous recommendation to wait at least four weeks due to safety concerns.
-
Supreme Court upholds sexual assault conviction, affirms refusal of evidence
The Supreme Court of Canada says a man found guilty of sexually assaulting his long-time partner was not entitled to present evidence about sexual activity they engaged in shortly before the offence.
-
Defunct Lynx Air selling off life jackets, oxygen masks in bid to recoup losses
Lynx Air hopes to sell off everything from life jackets to oxygen masks as it tries to recoup a portion of the losses it suffered before filing for creditor protection earlier this year.
World
-
Florida priest accused of biting woman during dispute over Communion bread
A Florida priest is accused of biting a woman while giving out Communion during a Mass in St. Cloud in an alleged 'attempt to defend the Communion bread,' according to the charging affidavit in the case.
-
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
-
Hunter Biden gun trial set for June 3 could last up to 2 weeks amid disputes over evidence
Hunter Biden's trial on federal firearms charges in Delaware could last up to two weeks and likely include sharp disagreements over evidence as it plays out during his father's reelection campaign.
-
Warnings were issued about high winds before deadly Mexico stage collapse, but they went unheeded
Warnings were issued well before a campaign event about high winds that caused a deadly Mexico stage collapse this week, raising questions about why those alerts went unheeded.
-
Self-deploying officers and a leaked bulletin complicated Maine mass shooting response: police
Maine's top police leader addressed the chaos caused by officers arriving without assignments after the state's deadliest mass shooting, saying Friday that he was glad so many officers were eager to help, even though it was difficult to manage at times.
-
UN countries adopt treaty to better trace origins of genetic resources under global patent system
U.N. member countries on Friday concluded a new treaty to help ensure that traditional knowledge about genetic resources, like medicines derived from exotic plants in the Andes mountains, is properly traced.
Politics
-
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
-
Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong asks Poilievre to let him join Conservative caucus
Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong says he is asking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to let him join the Tory caucus, and intends to seek a nomination for the party in a Greater Toronto Area riding.
-
Canada on ICC order to Israel: All parties should follow international law
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, reacting to the International Criminal Court's order to Israel to halt an assault on Rafah, on Friday said she expected all parties to follow international law.
Health
-
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
-
What is 'slapped cheek disease' and should parents be concerned?
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
-
mpox and COVID-19 vaccines can be safely given at the same time, says advisory body
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says the mpox vaccine can be given at the same time as an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, reversing its previous recommendation to wait at least four weeks due to safety concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Boeing's 1st astronaut flight now set for June after a review of small leak on new capsule
Boeing is now aiming for its first astronaut launch at the beginning of June, after spending the past few weeks struggling with more problems on the space capsule.
-
OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multi-year deal
Joining news organizations that have chosen to collaborate rather than fight with the best-known artificial intelligence company, News Corp. has struck a multi-year deal to share news content with OpenAI for both training purposes and to answer questions from users.
-
Tick season, warmer weather sparks fears about Lyme disease spread in Canada
The surge in Canada's tick population is linked to recent changes in our climate, according to Mount Allison University biology professor Vett Lloyd.
Entertainment
-
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
-
‘Baby Reindeer’ and ‘You’ are just the latest popular media about stalking. Experts say awareness of the crime is still far behind the curve
With Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” captivating audiences — nearly 60 million viewers watched it in its first month — and the fifth and final season of “You” set to release this year, stories about stalkers have clearly struck people’s attention.
-
Tennessee attorney general looking into attempt to sell Graceland in foreclosure auction
Tennessee's attorney general said Thursday that his office is looking into a company's attempt to sell Elvis Presley's home Graceland at a foreclosure auction, a move that was stopped by a judge after the king of rock n' roll's granddaughter filed a lawsuit claiming fraud.
Business
-
Ottawa puts up more money to transform historic Bay building into Indigenous hub
The federal government is putting up another $31 million for the transformation of a former Hudson's Bay Company flagship store in Winnipeg.
-
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
-
Defunct Lynx Air selling off life jackets, oxygen masks in bid to recoup losses
Lynx Air is selling off everything from life jackets to oxygen masks as it tries to recoup a portion of the losses it suffered before filing for creditor protection earlier this year.
Lifestyle
-
Pomp, circumstance, and Crocs: Barrie, Ont. couple's unforgettable day at Buckingham Palace
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
-
A deep-dive into a failed 'Star Wars' hotel is going viral
In 2023, Disney closed a highly-publicized luxury hotel on the Walt Disney World property called 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.' Now, a year later, a four-hour-long YouTube deep-dive has resurfaced details about the concept and spread the niche piece of Disney lore to millions of viewers.
-
How the super rich party at the Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Monte Carlo with its heady combination of glamor and adrenaline, not only for the tens of thousands who descend on the pristine principality, but for the millions watching across the world.
Sports
-
Travis Kelce responds to Harrison Butker's commencement speech
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has spoken about the controversial comments Harrison Butker made at a commencement speech earlier this month, saying he does not agree with 'just about any' of Butker’s views but did 'cherish' him as a teammate.
-
'A lot of disappointed fans': Lionel Messi will not play against Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday
When a record-breaking crowd fills BC Place on Saturday they won't be seeing superstar Lionel Messi play, according to a statement from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
-
McDavid scores in 2OT to lift Oilers over Stars in West Final opener
Connor McDavid tipped Evan Bouchard's shot from the boards past Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 32 seconds into the second overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Autos
-
How to make your car ready for summer
If you’re planning a road trip this summer, it won’t hurt to make sure your car is reliable and would take you there and back.
-
BMW unveils its latest 'Art Car,' courtesy of abstract artist Julie Mehretu
BMW and Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu unveiled her newest 'Art Car' at the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France.
-
Canada ranks among the world's top 10 countries for stolen vehicles: Interpol
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
Local Spotlight
'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
'Best experience ever': B.C. baker on making it to the finals of Netflix's 'Is it Cake?'
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
Winnipeg flair on the menu at neighbourhood Houston restaurant
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Beyond books: Halifax libraries lends instruments, sports equipment, memory kits and more
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
From DVDs to rehearsals: Halifax theatre company transforms Video Difference building into arts hub
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
Vancouver
-
B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley sentenced to 29 months in jail
A high-risk sex offender who disappeared from a Vancouver halfway house last fall – sparking a 10-day manhunt – was sentenced to 29 months in prison in Vancouver provincial court Friday.
-
Michael Stipe photo of Kurt Cobain sets personal record at Vancouver auction
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Ford thanks Ottawa as minister cites 'deep concerns' over Toronto's decriminalization
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking the federal government for rejecting Toronto's long-stalled pitch to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs.
-
'It was devastating': Ontario mother denied boarding flight with her family after ticket mistake
A dream vacation for an Ontario family quickly turned to frustration when a mother’s name on a ticket didn’t match the name on her passport, meaning she was left behind while her husband and two children flew to France.
Calgary
-
Humboldt Broncos crash victims and families react to decision to deport truck driver
The family of one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018 says they are 'thankful' for a decision by a Calgary immigration board to deport the driver of the truck involved.
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
-
Robotics technology will help fulfill your Amazon orders at this Calgary facility
A new Amazon warehouse that opened in Calgary on Friday is the first of its kind.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in death of gosling in city west end
A 68-year-old Ottawa man is facing animal cruelty charges after a gosling was allegedly stomped to death outside a business in Kanata.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven Thursday night
Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven has died from her injuries.
-
OC Transpo hosting annual job fair on Saturday
OC Transpo’s annual Transit Job Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Greenboro Station Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
Montreal
-
Montreal cyclists continue to skirt rules despite 4-year-old getting hit
Ten days after a four-year-old girl was struck by a cyclist while crossing Jeanne Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau borough, another video was posted showing multiple cycling infractions on the same stretch of road.
-
Man who escaped from prison in Quebec may be in Ontario
A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who went unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre.
-
Helicopters, impersonations and squeezing through the fence: a brief history of Quebec prison escapes
Friday's warrant for prison inmate Yacine Zouaoui, 32, is the latest in hundreds of reported prison breaks in Quebec. Sometimes, they just walked away; sometimes they went through a fence, and twice they used a helicopter.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Aviation Museum to negotiate with city on ownership of historic Hangar 14
The Alberta Aviation Museum says it is about to begin negotiations with the city on the future ownership of Hangar 14.
-
Statutory release revoked for man guilty in Thorsby gas owner's death
Mitchell Sydlowski is back in prison after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend while intoxicated while on parole.
-
Anti-UCP protests planned across Alberta this weekend
Rallies are planned in eight cities and towns across Alberta on Saturday to protest the United Conservative Party.
Atlantic
-
RCMP believe deceased man was driver in fatal P.E.I. collision
The RCMP has completed its investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people in Marshfield, P.E.I., last December.
-
Sarah McLachlan announces tour stops in Halifax, Moncton
Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will return to her hometown of Halifax this fall during the Canadian leg of her latest tour.
-
N.B. PC MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason will not reoffer in upcoming provincial election
A twelfth Progressive Conservative MLA within the Blaine Higgs’ New Brunswick government has announced she will not run in October’s provincial election.
Winnipeg
-
Rain, snow hit parts of southern Manitoba as system moves north from the U.S.
Parts of southern Manitoba have been hit by a lot of rain, and even snow, as a low-pressure system moves in from the United States.
-
Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man allegedly assaulting woman in car
A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.
-
Health information of hundreds of Manitobans accessed inappropriately: Shared Health
Hundreds of Manitobans had their personal health information "inappropriately accessed" over an eight-month span Shared Health has learned following an investigation.
Regina
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Sask. first responders speak out following social media posts of accident scene
Yorkton Protective Fire Services is asking the public to have some compassion when taking photos and videos during the aftermath of accidents.
Kitchener
-
Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire
More than two dozen people have been forced from their homes after a fire ravaged an apartment building in Cambridge.
-
Ontario to start expansion of alcohol sales in convenience and grocery stores this summer
Alcohol sales in Ontario will be enhanced in grocery stores and expanded to convenience stores this summer, a year-and-a-half sooner than expected, following a deal that will see the Ontario government provide The Beer Store up to $225 million for the early rollout.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' transferred more than $500K on video game platforms as recently as March: bankruptcy report
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski has transferred more than half a million dollars on video gaming platforms in a series of transactions made as recently as March, a new bankruptcy report shows.
Saskatoon
-
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
-
Jeremy Harrison resigns as Sask. Gov't House Leader over allegations he brought gun to legislature
Sask. Party member Jeremy Harrison says he will resign as Government House Leader, revealing he brought a gun into the legislative building a decade ago.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after two people stabbed on city bus
Saskatoon police are investigating after a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were stabbed on a city bus Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
-
Northern Ont. police find dog hanging from a tree, owner charged with cruelty
A 39-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with animal cruelty following a disturbing discovery in the city Thursday evening.
-
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
London
-
Federal ministers visit London to tout proposed pharmacare program
The Liberal government says it is open to adding more medications to the list of drugs covered by its proposed pharmacare program.
-
Person arrested twice for walking near a school with a weapon
A 26-year-old from Woodstock is charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose one count of fail to comply with probation order.
-
'Their life still needs to be celebrated': Photographers sought to capture dying newborns with their families
Volunteers are needed for a London group with a heartfelt mission. It consists of photographers who tastefully capture the final moments of dying newborn infants with their families.
Barrie
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
-
Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of woman in Alliston, Ont.
Police have made an arrest nearly two years after a woman was allegedly gunned down in front of her Alliston, Ont. home.
-
Barrie man convicted of sex crimes arrested after failing to show for sentencing hearing
Police confirm the 50-year-old Barrie man convicted of sex crimes involving a child, who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, has been arrested.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for Erie Street shooting suspect
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot at a vehicle during a dispute on Erie Street East earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing swimmers in Windsor
The search continues Friday after a report of a possible drowning at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the 10000 block of Riverside Drive East.
-
$80,000 fine handed to Windsor construction company after workers injured
A Windsor construction company has been fined $80,000 after a workplace injury.
Vancouver Island
-
No merger: BC Conservatives rejected non-competition deal, BC United says
BC Conservatives have rejected a non-competition deal proposed by BC United, the party formerly known as the BC Liberals says, putting an end to talks about a possible merge between the two parties.
-
Michael Stipe photo of Kurt Cobain sets personal record at Vancouver auction
Before Michael Stipe was known the world over as the lead singer and lyricist for the multimillion-selling rock band R.E.M., he was taking pictures. And while his outsized music career has since overshadowed his visual pursuits, the 64-year-old set a personal sales record earlier this month at a private art auction in Vancouver.
-
Search for truth goes on, regardless of killer Robert Pickton's fate, say victims' advocates
Advocates for alleged victims of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton say they remain focused on getting justice for the women, as Pickton lies in a Quebec hospital in a coma after being attacked in prison.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge
-
Maintenance work shuts down Lethbridge online services this weekend
People trying to access a variety of online services offered by The City of Lethbridge may run into a digital roadblock this weekend.
-
Bandits claim Alberta Cup with 7-3 defeat of Crusaders
The Brooks Bandits were hoping to make a little history Wednesday night.
-
31-year-old man wanted by Lethbridge police turns himself in
A Lethbridge man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, the LPS announced in a media statement Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. police find dog hanging from a tree, owner charged with cruelty
A 39-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with animal cruelty following a disturbing discovery in the city Thursday evening.
-
Sault tourism expecting fewer cruise ships this year
Tourism officials in Sault Ste. Marie are preparing for a quieter-than-usual cruise ship season.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.