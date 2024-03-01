U.S. President Joe Biden reflects on Mulroney's 'abiding love for Canada'

U.S. President Joe Biden has released a statement honouring former prime minister Brian Mulroney who passed away on Thursday.

"I got to know the prime minister when I served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee," the statement says.

"I saw firsthand his commitment to the friendship between our two nations, as well as his abiding love for Canada and its people."

Biden recalled Mulroney's legacy working with former U.S. president Ronald Reagan on the Acid Rain Treaty – an agreement between both countries to address transboundary air pollution in 1991.

The U.S. president also cited Mulroney's work on the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and signing the modern North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) agreement.

"Mulroney was fearless and not afraid to stand up for causes he cared about like advocating against racial apartheid in South Africa," the statement added.

Biden said he and first lady Jill paid their respects to former first lady Mila Mulroney, their four children, and his family.

Mulroney died in a Florida hospital following a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84. He had been treated for prostate cancer almost a year ago and underwent a heart procedure in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed a state funeral will be held to honour the Progressive Conservative titan, who held the prime minister's post for nearly nine years.

Trudeau said details on the timing of the state funeral are being worked out with Mulroney's family, but that there would be opportunities for the public to offer their condolences.

With files from The Canadian Press