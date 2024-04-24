Trudeau won't comment on future of TikTok in U.S., says Canadian safety a priority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not going to comment on the future of TikTok in the United States, but his own government will continue to look out for Canadians' security.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would force TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell the social-media app within the year or face an American ban.
The proposed ban was slipped into a multi-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Trudeau says when it comes to TikTok, the security, privacy and data protection of Canadians needs to come first.
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of TikTok last September, and the app has been banned from federal government devices.
Western governments have expressed concerns that the popular platform could put sensitive data in the hands of China's government or be used as a misinformation tool.
Chinese law says the government in Beijing can order companies to help it gather intelligence.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
'Anything to win': Trudeau says as Poilievre defends meeting protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders in Edmonton released
The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed 'Project Gaslight.'
Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by U.S. to hit Russian-held areas, officials say
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
BREAKING Manitoba government tables bill to end ban on homegrown recreational cannabis
Manitoba is planning to lift its ban on the home growing of recreational cannabis.
All Alberta wildfires to date in 2024 believed to be human-caused: province
There are 63 wildfires burning in Alberta's forest protection area as of Wednesday morning and seven mutual aid fires, including one in the Municipal District of Peace.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
BREAKING Manitoba government tables bill to end ban on homegrown recreational cannabis
Manitoba is planning to lift its ban on the home growing of recreational cannabis.
Eradication of Manitoba's wild pigs 'just not realistic' expert warns, but new funding will help
A Canadian expert warns eradicating an ever-increasing population of wild pigs in Manitoba likely won't be possible, but new money from the provincial and federal governments will help in the fight to get the invasive species under control.
New humpback whale calf spotted south of B.C. in Salish Sea
A new humpback whale calf has been spotted in the Salish Sea, just south of B.C., marking the first calf of the 2024 season, the Pacific Whale Watch Association announced Wednesday.
Ottawa injects another $36M into fund for those seriously injured or killed by vaccines
The federal government has added $36.4 million to a program designed to support people who have been seriously injured or killed by vaccines since the end of 2020.
-
B.C. imposes five-month ban on large open fires in Interior
The BC Wildfire Service has announced a five-month open fire ban covering much of the province's Interior, as fire season gets off to an early start.
Pilot reported fire onboard plane carrying fuel, attempted to return to Fairbanks just before crash
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
-
Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by U.S. to hit Russian-held areas, officials say
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in proof he survived Oct. 7 injuries
Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday, the first proof that he survived being badly wounded during his capture on October 7.
-
A Greek lawmaker faces a criminal charge for allegedly punching a colleague
A far-right Greek lawmaker has been charged with criminal assault for allegedly punching a colleague on the sidelines of a parliamentary debate Wednesday.
-
Where should people visit in Detroit while in town for the NFL Draft?
If you're in town for the NFL Draft and you're waking up in Detroit for the first time, we want you to know there are so many great places to go and things to do in the city.
Military horses run loose in central London, injuring 4 people and causing havoc
Five military horses spooked by noise from a building site bolted during routine exercises on Wednesday near Buckingham Palace, threw off four riders and caused chaos as they galloped loose through central London streets and collided with vehicles during the busy morning rush hour.
'Anything to win': Trudeau says as Poilievre defends meeting protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
-
'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday that the Canada Revenue Agency is 'very, very good' at getting the money it's owed.
U.S. FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it had found bird flu virus particles in some samples of pasteurized milk, but said commercial milk supply remains safe.
-
What a urologist wants you to know about male infertility
When opposite sex couples are trying and failing to get pregnant, the attention often focuses on the woman. That’s not always the case.
-
She was too sick for a traditional transplant. So she received a pig kidney and a heart pump
Doctors have transplanted a pig kidney into a New Jersey woman who was near death, part of a dramatic pair of surgeries that also stabilized her failing heart.
-
How do U.S. decisions about TikTok impact Canada?
U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will force TikTok to be sold or be banned in his country, but what does it mean for Canada?
-
The first glow-in-the-dark animals may have been ancient corals deep in the ocean
Many animals can glow in the dark. Fireflies famously blink on summer evenings. But most animals that light up are found in the depths of the ocean.
What it's like inside The Black Dog, the London pub made famous by Taylor Swift
It's a midweek lunchtime on an unassuming residential street in Vauxhall, south London. There aren't many people about – the occasional dog walker, a few runners, a couple of delivery drivers. I'’s pretty much what you’d expect on a drizzly work day.
-
Photographer alleges he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex and was unfairly fired
A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee.
-
Channing Tatum is a creepy tech billionaire in new trailer for Zoe Kravitz's 'Blink Twice'
Blink and you'll miss the new trailer for director Zoe Kravitz's upcoming thriller starring Channing Tatum. Kravitz unveiled the first trailer for 'Blink Twice,' her directorial debut, on Tuesday and it’s every bit as creepy as the title sounds.
TikTok may be banned in the U.S. Here's what happened when India did it
The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to U.S. President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago.
-
Microsoft and Amazon face scrutiny from U.K. competition watchdog over recent AI deals
British competition regulators said Wednesday they'll scrutinize recent artificial intelligence deals by Microsoft and Amazon over concerns that the moves could thwart competition in the AI industry.
-
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
Pilot proposes to flight attendant girlfriend in front of passengers
A Polish pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend during a flight from Warsaw to Krakow, and she said yes.
-
A portrait by Gustav Klimt has been sold for US$32 million at an auction in Vienna
A portrait of a young woman by Gustav Klimt that was long believed to be lost was sold at an auction in Vienna on Wednesday for 30 million euros (US$32 million).
-
Cherry blossoms blooming in Canada: Here's what to know
There is a swaying sea of colour in some cities across Canada, and it's a sure sign of spring: cherry blossoms are in bloom.
BREAKING CFL suspends Shawn Lemon indefinitely for gambling
The CFL has suspended veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games.
-
Veteran running back Andrew Harris to retire as member of Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Andrew Harris will finish his illustrious CFL career with his hometown team.
-
Where should people visit in Detroit while in town for the NFL Draft?
If you're in town for the NFL Draft and you're waking up in Detroit for the first time, we want you to know there are so many great places to go and things to do in the city.
How Volvo landed a cheap Chinese EV on North American shores in a trade war
A made-in-China electric vehicle will hit North American dealers this summer offering power and efficiency similar to the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, but for about US$8,000 less.
-
Tesla's first-quarter net income tumbles as falling global sales and price cuts reduce profits
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55 per cent as falling global sales and price cuts sliced into the electric vehicle maker's revenue and profit margins.
-
Josef Newgarden's win in IndyCar's season-opening race has been disqualified. O'Ward named winner
Josef Newgarden’s win in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg was disqualified Wednesday because Team Penske manipulated its push-to-pass system during the race, making Pato O’Ward the winner.
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Twins from Toronto were Canada's top two female finishers at this year's Boston Marathon
When identical twin sisters Kim and Michelle Krezonoski were invited to compete against some of the world’s most elite female runners at last week’s Boston Marathon, they were in disbelief.
Mystery surrounds giant custom Canucks jerseys worn by Lions Gate Bridge statues
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
'I'm committed': Oilers fan won't cut hair until Stanley Cup comes to Edmonton
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Once is too many times': Education assistants facing rising violence in classrooms
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
UBC football star turning heads in lead up to NFL draft
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Cat found at Pearson airport 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Brothers Keepers gang member in B.C. sentenced to 11 years in prison
A member of the Brothers Keepers gang in British Columbia, which police describe as an 'extremely violent organized crime group,' has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges.
-
Inspector orders Vancouver mushroom dispensary to close – again
The founder of an embattled psilocybin mushroom dispensary in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has vowed to keep the business running, despite an order from the city's chief licensing inspector.
-
Fatal stabbing near White Rock promenade under investigation: RCMP
A homicide is under investigation in White Rock, B.C., marking the second stabbing near the waterfront promenade in a 48-hour period.
Speed limits to increase on some sections of Ontario highways, province says
The Ontario government says it will be raising the speed limit along certain stretches of provincial highways soon, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
-
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their 'extremely dangerous' experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
-
Video shows police arresting alleged impaired driver who fled Pickering crash
An alleged impaired driver who police say fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Pickering over the weekend has been arrested and charged after being caught on camera running through backyards and attempting to hide from police.
'Disingenuous and misleading': Calgary mayor, province at odds over plan to lower utility bills
Calgary's mayor is sparring with the Government of Alberta over the rollout of new legislation meant to lower utility bills in Calgary.
-
Bell no longer a Calgary Stampede sponsor after nearly 20 years
Bell Canada, the parent company of CTV News, is no longer a sponsor of the Calgary Stampede.
-
Olivia and Noah remain the top choices in Alberta for baby names
Alberta's top baby names in 2023 were released on Wednesday with familiar names topping the list.
Ontario to increase speed limit on Hwy. 416 to 110 km/h
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
-
NCC buys golf course near Gatineau Park for $3.9 million
The National Capital Commission has purchased the old Dunnderosa Golf Course in Chelsea, Que., as part of its plan to acquire private properties in Gatineau Park.
-
City planning committee approves study into anti-renovictions bylaw
Councillors have approved a motion that would study the possibility of an anti-renovictions bylaw, which tenant advocates say would help to prevent frivolous evictions.
'Highly complex' work delays REM completion to West Island, North Shore
The completion of Montreal's Reseau express metropolitain has been postponed yet again.
-
Quebec grants $40 million for cleanup of Montreal Olympic Stadium after fire
The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal's Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination after a March 21 fire.
-
BREAKING CFL suspends Shawn Lemon indefinitely for gambling
The CFL has suspended veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games.
7 surveillance videos linked to extortions of South Asian home builders in Edmonton released
The Edmonton Police Service has released a number of surveillance videos related to a series of extortion cases in the city now dubbed 'Project Gaslight.'
-
All Alberta wildfires to date in 2024 believed to be human-caused: province
There are 63 wildfires burning in Alberta's forest protection area as of Wednesday morning and seven mutual aid fires, including one in the Municipal District of Peace.
-
8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
Funeral to be held Wednesday for 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim
A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon in Bedford, N.S., for a 16-year-old boy who died earlier this week following an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre.
-
Cape Breton man earns $1.5M in Scratch’N Win
A Cape Breton man won $1.5 million after buying $200-worth of Atlantic Lottery Scratch’N Win tickets.
-
Officers arrest 5 people from Maine for fishing infractions in Digby County, N.S.
Fishery officers seized more than three kilograms of elvers and arrested five people from Maine for Fisheries Act infractions in Digby County, N.S., on Saturday night.
BREAKING Manitoba government tables bill to end ban on homegrown recreational cannabis
Manitoba is planning to lift its ban on the home growing of recreational cannabis.
-
'I just wanted to stand out': Winnipeg Jets fan goes viral for wearing salmon shirt at Whiteout
A Winnipeg Jets fan found a unique way to stand out amid the Winnipeg Whiteout; he wore a salmon-coloured shirt.
-
Eradication of Manitoba's wild pigs 'just not realistic' expert warns, but new funding will help
A Canadian expert warns eradicating an ever-increasing population of wild pigs in Manitoba likely won't be possible, but new money from the provincial and federal governments will help in the fight to get the invasive species under control.
Sask. police caught 454 impaired drivers in March: SGI
Saskatchewan police caught 454 impaired drivers around the province in March. Of those, 142 are facing Criminal Code charges and the other 312 faced licence suspensions, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
-
Saskatchewan to update aging air tanker fleet beginning in 2025
The Government of Saskatchewan has purchased four re-purposed Dash-8 airliners to replace elements of its air tanker fleet in the next three years.
-
'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday that the Canada Revenue Agency is 'very, very good' at getting the money it's owed.
Undisclosed project filming in Cambridge today
Expect delays on Queen Street in Cambridge today as film crew shoots in the area.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
-
Grand River and St. Mary's hospitals could merge in 2025
Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital are looking to merge into a single new hospital organization by the spring of 2025.
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
Punched, kicked, spat on: Saskatoon Transit workers call for help after violent assaults
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
-
Saskatoon man turned himself in after violent stabbing
A 25-year-old Saskatoon man faces charges in relation to a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man in hospital on Tuesday.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
-
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
-
Defence calls no witnesses in triple murder trial in Sudbury
The defence in a triple murder trial in Sudbury isn’t calling any witnesses and the jury will soon be deliberating the suspect’s fate.
How do U.S. decisions about TikTok impact Canada?
U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will force TikTok to be sold or be banned in his country, but what does it mean for Canada?
-
'I think 110 is fast enough': Speed limit to increase on some sections of 400 series highways
The speed you travel on sections of 400 series highways in our region is increasing. The province says it will raise the speed limit to 110 km/h on multiple sections, including some in the London region.
-
London, Ont. natives help Knights carry perfect record into Conference Final series with Saginaw
The London Knights went out in the offseason and acquired the goaltender they believed could lead them to a championship. So far, so good as Michael Simpson is a perfect 8-0 in the post season.
Suspected remains of missing Thornbury man found six years after disappearance
It was mid-October 2018 when Eric Spencer was last seen in Honey Harbour, a full-scale search by the OPP for the then 60-year-old from Thornbury scaled back when the search came up empty.
-
Video surveillance footage reveals bizarre break-in at local vet hospital
Barrie Police laid charges on a man after video surveillance captured him breaking into a store and smashing the front glass door.
-
Impaired driver fails breathalyzer test: OPP
Police laid impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Brockton on Tuesday evening.
Essex concert series needs to pay its performers, say local musicians
If musicians are the sole focus of a commercial event, those performers should be paid for their efforts. That's according to a local musician who set up an online petition after the Town of Essex issued a call for artists to perform at their annual summer concert series for free.
-
Witnesses sought after Porsche and motorcycle collide
The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is looking for witnesses after a collision involving a motorcycle and a Porsche.
-
Man arrested after police seize $10,000 in drugs
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police seized $10,000 in illegal drugs.
Brothers Keepers gang member in B.C. sentenced to 11 years in prison
A member of the Brothers Keepers gang in British Columbia, which police describe as an 'extremely violent organized crime group,' has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges.
-
Mounties will not be charged in shooting death of B.C. Indigenous man
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
-
Vancouver Island man realizes childhood dream alongside Hollywood icon
To appreciate the two posters hanging in Stephen Campanelli’s laundry room, which he’s had for more than 40 years, you need to know he’s been a Clint Eastwood fan for even longer.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Alberta, B.C. preparing for early start to wildfire season
Wildfires in Alberta and B.C. appear to be getting off to an early start this year. Both province's wildfire services are doing what they can to prepare for what's expected to be a tough summer.
-
Man sent to hospital with head injury following Lethbridge encampment assault
An assault over property at a Lethbridge encampment ended with a man in hospital suffering from a serious head injury.
-
Southern Alberta woman wins $2M on Western 6-49 lottery
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
Youth charged in the Sault for firing cap gun at passersby
A 15-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an incident on Bay Street on Tuesday.
-
Timmins mayor first to have baby while holding office
Michelle Boileau is set to be the first Timmins mayor to have a baby while in office as she announced her pregnancy Wednesday morning.
-
Soo Greyhounds out of the playoffs
It was a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the OHL playoffs for the Soo Greyhounds on Tuesday night in Saginaw.
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.