Trudeau to travel to New York for next week's star-studded Global Citizen summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to head to New York next week for an international summit championing sustainable development and human rights.

Summit host Global Citizen bills the event as a forum to address some of the most urgent challenges facing humanity and the planet.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will champion women's rights when he joins other world leaders, artists and musicians at the event April 27-28.

Other scheduled attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados.

Trudeau is also expected speak to the Council of Foreign Relations about the importance of Canada-U.S. relations, the critical minerals supply chain and the country's economic outlook.

The trip comes on the heels of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Ottawa last month, his first visit to Canada since his inauguration in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.