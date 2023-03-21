Trudeau says Conservative interference study motion won't be a confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the vote later today on the Conservative motion calling for a new study into foreign interference will not be a confidence vote.
"It's not going to be a confidence motion. Obviously it goes to how important the issue of foreign interference is," Trudeau said on his way into a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.
Trudeau also announced that the mandate for the special rapporteur, David Johnston, will be issued later today.
"I'm actually pleased to contrast the approach that we've taken… People will see that there is an expert process that will dig into this in a non-partisan way," said the prime minister.
