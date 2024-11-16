Politics

    • Trudeau says APEC leaders focused on how to trade with Trump administration

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru have been dominated by worries about how to navigate Donald Trump's return to the White House.

    In particular, the prime minister says discussions have centred on how to continue trade with an incoming president who's promised sweeping tariffs on all U.S. imports.

    Trudeau is one of few world leaders who was also in power during Trump's first administration, and he says his message to his colleagues is to emphasize the "win-wins" of trade deals.

    Canada signed a new trade deal with Mexico and the U.S. in 2018 after Trump ended the North American Free Trade Agreement, and all three countries will have to review that deal in 2026.

    Trudeau also says Trump asked him specifically about Canada's approach to trading with China when the pair spoke last week, and says he highlighted new tariffs on Chinese goods. 

    Last month, Canada brought in steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, and the government is now eyeing import taxes on batteries, solar components and critical minerals.

