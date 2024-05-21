Trudeau making 'Team Canada' pitch in visit to Philadelphia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Philadelphia today, on his first trip south of the border since his government launched a new "Team Canada" charm offensive in the United States.
Officially he is in Pennsylvania after accepting an invitation to speak at the Service Employees International Union quadrennial North American convention.
But the trip comes five months after Trudeau dispatched his industry and international trade ministers to lead the new trade strategy with American business leaders, labour unions and state and municipal governments.
The plan comes as Americans are headed toward a pivotal presidential election for both countries.
A potential return to the White House by Donald Trump brings memories of the difficult bilateral relationship during his first term.
He has already promised to introduce a 10 per cent flat import tax on all countries if he wins a second time.
In January, Trudeau acknowledged a second Trump presidency isn't on Canada's wish list.
"It wasn't easy the first time and if there's a second time, it won't be easy either," he said in a speech in Montreal.
He noted in that same speech that he spent a lot of time during Trump's presidency meeting with U.S. state governors to remind them how much they depend on Canada.
One week later he launched the renewed "Team Canada strategy on engagement with the United States."
Trudeau's one-day visit to Philadelphia includes a meeting with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is on a short list of people expected to make a presidential run in 2028.
It's a similar strategy to the one employed during the Trump presidency, when Ottawa avoided taking on Trump directly as much as possible and instead looked to the businesses and state governments that were more open to discussions.
The bilateral relationship during President Joe Biden's term has been friendlier, though not without its own bumps.
Canada and the U.S. have been moving in lockstep on a number of clean tech innovations including growing ties in the electric vehicle supply chain including critical minerals, EV batteries and semiconductors.
But initially Biden intended to offer a lucrative EV tax credit only to American-made cars. An all-out effort by Canada convinced the U.S. to expand it to include North American-made cars before the credit was finalized.
Canada is the single biggest player in the U.S. economy, representing almost one-fifth of total American exports. Mexico accounts for about one-sixth and China accounts of less than one-tenth.
But the U.S. is a much more dominant market for Canadian exports, accounting for 77 per cent of all Canadian exports in 2023, or almost $600 billion.
China sits in second place with $30 billion, or four per cent of total exports.
Canada has invested $30 billion in the electric vehicle sector in the last two years alone and is becoming the North American hub for EV battery production. But many of those batteries are destined for electric vehicles that will be completed and sold in the U.S.
The U.S. is also looking to Canada as a key supplier of the critical minerals needed for most clean technologies including renewable power and batteries.
Any adjustments in import taxes could have a devastating effect on that plan.
Trudeau is also set to meet with political and business leaders during his one-day visit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passenger killed, 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
One passenger was killed and 30 injured after a Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI flight from London hit severe turbulence en route on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, officials and the airline said.
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' 'blatantly false,' director offers to screen it for him
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Nestle to sell $5 pizza, sandwiches in the U.S. for Wegovy, Ozempic users
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
London judge rejects Prince Harry's bid to add allegations against Rupert Murdoch in tabloid lawsuit
Prince Harry can't expand his privacy lawsuit against The Sun tabloid publisher to include allegations that Rupert Murdoch and some other executives were part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful information gathering, a London judge ruled Tuesday.
Quebec woman suffers critical injuries after crash with moose in Algonquin Park
A Quebec woman is in critical condition and another man was injured after a vehicle collided with a moose in Algonquin Provincial Park early Sunday morning.
Canada
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
-
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
-
Cardinal Lacroix cleared after investigation ordered by the Pope
The Vatican has announced that the investigation it commissioned into allegations of sexual touching against Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix did not confirm any act constituting misconduct or abuse on the part of the Vatican.
-
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
B.C. mayor says drones endangering wildfire helicopter pilots, pleads for patience
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
World
-
The alleged leaders of a suspected German far-right coup plot have gone on trial
The alleged leaders of a suspected far-right plot to topple Germany's government went on trial on Tuesday, opening the most prominent proceedings in a case that shocked the country in late 2022.
-
At least 6 Egyptian women die after vehicle slides off ferry and plunges into Nile River
At least six Egyptian women died Tuesday after a vehicle carrying about two dozen people slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile River just outside Cairo, authorities said.
-
New York-Dublin video link is back up after shutdown for bad behaviour
A video link between New York City and Dublin that was shut down due to inappropriate behaviour on both sides of the Atlantic has reopened with new security measures.
-
London judge rejects Prince Harry's bid to add allegations against Rupert Murdoch in tabloid lawsuit
Prince Harry can't expand his privacy lawsuit against The Sun tabloid publisher to include allegations that Rupert Murdoch and some other executives were part of an effort to conceal and destroy evidence of unlawful information gathering, a London judge ruled Tuesday.
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange wins right to appeal against an extradition order to the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to the United States on espionage charges, a London court ruled Monday -- a decision likely to further drag out an already long legal saga.
-
What we know so far about the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president and others
The helicopter crash that killed Iran's president and foreign minister has sent shock waves around the region. Here's what we know so far.
Politics
-
Trudeau making 'Team Canada' pitch in visit to Philadelphia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Philadelphia today, on his first trip south of the border since his government launched a new 'Team Canada' charm offensive in the United States.
-
'The root cause': Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
-
Five weeks stand between MPs and the BBQ circuit, here's what the Liberals want to pass first
When MPs file back in to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it will be for the final five-week parliamentary push before hitting the barbecue circuit. Looking ahead to what could be a raucous rush to the summer hiatus, CTVNews.ca spoke with top House representatives to get a sense of what's atop their priority list.
Health
-
Nestle to sell $5 pizza, sandwiches in the U.S. for Wegovy, Ozempic users
Nestle NESN.S will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
-
How to check the Air Quality Health Index and assess your health risks
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
-
Cannabis legalization coincided with uptick in ER visits from seniors: study
A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Is that 'Her'? OpenAI pauses a ChatGPT voice after some say it sounds like Scarlett Johansson
OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like Scarlett Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film 'Her.'
-
Microsoft's AI chatbot will 'recall' everything you do on a PC
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
-
Gold earring found in burned ruins of an Iron Age village may reveal ‘moment in time,’ archaeologists say
A two-story building burned to the ground more than 2,000 years ago in the Pyrenees mountains of northeastern Iberia in Spain. The inferno consumed the wooden structure, situated in an Iron Age settlement, killing six animals penned in the stable.
Entertainment
-
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' 'blatantly false,' director offers to screen it for him
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
-
Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'
-
Q&A: Kevin Costner on unveiling his western saga 'Horizon' at Cannes
A month before Kevin Costner puts the first instalment of his multi-chapter western 'Horizon: An American Saga' into theatres, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
-
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
-
Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nutrl drinks at LCBO
A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nutrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.
Lifestyle
-
Climbing limits are being set on Mount Fuji to fight crowds and littering
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee as crowds, littering and climbers who try to rush too fast to the summit cause safety and conservation concerns at the picturesque stratovolcano.
-
'Wonderful community': Manito Ahbee Festival wraps up its 19th year
Around 15,000 people passed through Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to mark the 19th annual Manito Ahbee Festival celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.
-
The secret Italian lakes that most tourists don't know about
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
Sports
-
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
-
Danny Jansen leads Blue Jays to 9-3 win over White Sox in series opener
Danny Jansen had a three-hit, five-RBI outing that included a two-run, seventh-inning homer in the Blue Jays 9-3 win against the Chicago White Sox 9-3 in the three-game series opener on Monday.
-
Wolves reach conference finals brimming with talent and tenacity in quest for first NBA championship
The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals brimming with talent, trust and tenacity after staging the biggest Game 7 comeback since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data 28 years ago.
Autos
-
'Do it all before you drive': Tips to avoid being distracted behind the wheel
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
-
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
-
Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Local Spotlight
Beyond books: Halifax libraries renting out instruments, sports equipment, memory kits and more
For those who go to their local libraries often, they know there’s much more to their library than just borrowing books. Local libraries in Atlantic Canada are now renting out a broader range of items for people.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
From DVDs to rehearsals: Halifax theatre company transforms Video Difference building into arts hub
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's service dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
'Sacred work': Sask. First Nation learning how to conduct its own underground searches
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
'It could mean a cure': Cautious optimism for groundbreaking ALS research at Western
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
Vancouver
-
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
-
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Toronto
-
Toronto to see blast of heat on Tuesday
Hot and humid weather is in the forecast for Toronto early this week before a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.
-
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Calgary
-
Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week dip in temperatures with more rain in the forecast
Tuesday started with some dense fog in portions of Calgary. The mixture of a saturated ground plus normal overnight evaporation and minimal winds meant that the air closest to the surface reached maximum saturation created pockets of thick fog.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
-
Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 700 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa in the first four-and-a-half months of the year, as the federal government outlines plans for a "national action plan" to combat auto thefts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Montreal
-
Quebec has more health care workers per capita than 30 years ago: IRIS
There is no shortage of personnel when the entire health care workforce, private and public, is taken into account, indicates a new study by IRIS.
-
Boeing anchors new $415M ‘innovation zone’ in Montreal area
Boeing Co. is expanding its sizeable footprint in Canada, becoming the anchor tenant of a new innovation centre in the Montreal area.
-
Child dies after being found in residential pool
A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Edmonton
-
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Unsettled and cooler-than-average all week
Cold air continues to dominate the weather pattern aloft, so don't expect much sunshine or a big warming trend any time week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Atlantic
-
Voters in Pictou West prepare to cast ballots in Nova Scotia byelection
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia electoral district of Pictou West will head to the polls for a byelection today to replace the recently retired legislative speaker.
-
N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
-
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Winnipeg
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Independent stores and grocery alternatives see sales boost amid Loblaw boycott
As the month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores wears on, small independent food retailers and alternative grocery options say they're seeing a boost in traffic and sales.
Regina
-
Touchwood First Nations address overdose deaths at public meeting
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
-
Nearly half of Sask. Party members elected in 2020 will not be on the ballot in 2024
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
-
Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Rope Skipping Canada hosts national championship in Waterloo
Hundreds of Canada’s best jumpers were in Waterloo this weekend for Rope Skipping Canada’s national championships.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Environment Canada warns of potential for funnel clouds over Saskatoon
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation cools to 3-year low of 2.7%, in boost for rate cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Northern Ontario
-
Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow
Anything is possible this week, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
London
-
Medical emergency prompts SIU to invoke mandate in London arrest
For the second day in a row, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in London. According to London police, a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital on Monday as a result of a medical emergency that took place while he was in police custody.
-
Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
-
Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Barrie
-
Move over law aides emergency personnel on roadsides
Safely scooting around parked roadside emergency personnel keeps everyone safe.
-
Barrie residents asked to be good neighbours
Barrie reminds its residents about fines for not following bylaws.
-
Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption over long weekend
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says drones endangering wildfire helicopter pilots, pleads for patience
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
-
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
-
'Next man up': Canucks coach, teammates bracing for Game 7 without Brock Boeser
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
-
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
-
Northern Ont. suspect pulls hospital fire alarm, threatens staff and police
A man with a history of dangerous behaviour has been charged with pulling the fire alarm at the hospital in Elliot Lake.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.