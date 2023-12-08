With neither side backing down, House voting filibuster stretches into second day

With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, seeing MPs stay up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.

"We are just about halfway through this axe the carbon tax voting marathon… we have successfully killed a day of government business. This is one less day that Justin Trudeau will have to implement his destructive agenda," said Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, speaking to reporters just before noon on Friday. "That's what this is all about."

After starting at 6 p.m. ET Thursday, as of noon on Friday MPs had made their way through 84 of the 120 "opposed votes" on various line items from the supplementary estimates, voting non-stop four more than 18 hours.

Once these motions are disposed of, the Commons still needs to move through the actual government spending items which has close Hill watchers estimating this saga could stretch late into Friday.

"Trudeau can end it all. He can stop this right now if he chooses," Scheer said, a suggestion Trudeau unabashedly dismissed, telling CTV News as he dipped out of the chamber for a reprieve that he has no intention to back down.

"No, we're not axing the tax," Trudeau said.

It's nearly noon, the voting continues, on now to "opposed vote" No. 84 and Scheer just said Trudeau could "stop this all" if he wanted.



Trudeau, just prior: "No, we're not axing the tax." https://t.co/FqnqOohBAq — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) December 8, 2023

During his scrum, Scheer faced questions about the numerous budget bits his party has voted against overnight, from economic support for farmers, housing and hurricane Fiona rebuilding efforts, to enhanced operating budgets for CSIS, the RCMP and CBSA.

In response, Scheer said the Conservatives are "voting against Justin Trudeau's economic agenda… just doing it in a little bit of a different way," and will "keep doing this" through the day.

"You know, we've seen Justin Trudeau when he faces enough pressure, flip-flopping… So you know, this is part of that, putting that pressure on Justin Trudeau, and to highlight for Canadians that this fight is happening, that we are on their side and we are going to do everything we can to axe the tax."

While this rallying cause appears to be keeping Conservatives invigorated, Liberals and New Democrats have questioned why, after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a big show about threatening to ruin Trudeau's holidays, he hasn't been in the chamber the whole time.

Poilievre—McDonald's in-hand and fresh from a fundraiser and Montreal menorah lighting— did take part in-person overnight, as did the prime minister. But, both have also opted to utilize the electronic voting option to continue registering their "yea" or "nay" votes for stretches.

"I have to say, like what the Conservatives are doing right now is so silly and absolutely ridiculous. This is not leadership. Mr. Poilievre continues to gaslight Canadians for clickbait. What he is doing is not going to accomplish any of his objectives," Gould told reporters on Friday.

"They can keep us here all day, we will be here because we are going to stand up to them as bullies and we are going to continue to stand up for Canadians," she said, adding that Liberal morale at this stage is "so strong" in resisting Poilievre's attempts to take a page from their American counterparts and "shut down the government."

NDP House Leader Peter Julian summarized what's been on display so far as a million dollar stunt, citing the costs to keep the House of Commons up and running and all the essential support staff paid.

"What Conservatives have done is they voted to gut funding in a whole range of areas… I don't think this serves Conservative MPs well," Julian said. "What he was trying to do was cancel Christmas, but what he's really done is cancel his own credibility."