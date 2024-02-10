'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals “on notice” that it could be a deal breaker if they don’t deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV’s Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement.
The deal — inked in the spring of 2022 — sees the NDP prop up the Liberals until 2025 in exchange for progress on key policy issues, such as pharmacare.
The parties had initially set the deadline for tabling pharmacare framework legislation for the end of last year, but in December, they pushed back that cut-off date to March 1.
This week, Singh said there will be “repercussions” if the government doesn’t follow through by the set time, and that he considers it to mean they’ve “walked away” from the confidence-and-supply pact.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Mark Holland told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, he has “every confidence” the federal government can deliver on a pharmacare framework by the deadline.
He also said the confidence-and-supply deal “absolutely” continues to serve the government, and he doesn’t believe Canadians want them “pulling that fire alarm.”
But Scott Reid — a CTV News political analyst and former communications director to former prime minister Paul Martin — told Kapelos and the rest of the CTV’s Question Period strategists panel that the potential end of the supply-and-confidence deal doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the Liberal government.
“So If I were the Liberals, I think there's an opportunity to divorce themselves from this deal, get themselves away from the agenda, which I think is actually starting to harm them over time,” he said.
“Maybe it’s to say ‘listen, you know what, pharmacare is a fine idea, but at this point in time, we just can't afford it’,” he added. “And it becomes a definitional issue for the Liberals, they separate someone from the NDP, they move themselves back toward the middle, they say no to a big spending program, and instead talk about focusing on core health care.”
Kory Teneycke, who was Ontario Premier Doug Ford's campaign manager and former director of communications for former prime minister Stephen Harper, told the panel he agrees with Reid.
Teneycke had also predicted last December that 2024 could be the year of the Liberals and NDP redefining the parameters of their agreement to be more of an “à la carte” partnership, and he still believes it’s “an advantage” to both parties to have that happen.
“But I especially think it's good for the NDP to play a little bit harder to get,” he said. “And I've always been perplexed at them focusing on pharmacare, because when you look at all the different issues that you could be going on if you were the NDP, in many ways, it's the least likely one to me, because the amount of support from voters for it is tepid at best.”
“So I think it's a weak issue to tie this much of your agenda to if you're the NDP, but hey, they would be higher in the polls if they were smarter,” he also said.
However, Kathleen Monk, a former NDP strategist and director of communications to the late Jack Layton, said it remains “very important for a number of Canadians” that the pharmacare deal move forward.
“These are things that will matter on the ground, and whether they boost popularity or pump the polls, or if they're just the right policy, those are two different questions,” Monk said.
She pointed to the Liberal’s child care policy as another issue that may not necessarily spur massive polling numbers, but that was the right thing to do.
“So how this goes forward, the New Democrats are playing a bit more tough,” Monk said. “They are saying ‘hey, we're not going to help you move forward your agenda with things like time allocation, with cooperation on committees, until we see a bill that we think will satisfy our needs on pharmacare.”
You can watch CTV’s Question Period’s full Sunday Strategy Session in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've located Swift's private jet, labelled 'The Football Era,' currently on its way to Los Angeles' LAX airport and expected to arrive around 3 p.m. local time.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
In Pictures Israel unveils tunnels underneath Gaza City headquarters of UN agency for Palestinian refugees
The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
Canada
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
-
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Five Algoma Steel workers burned by molten metal sent to hospital with minor injuries
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.B. government in compensation talk with lawyers for two wrongfully convicted men
More than a month after two New Brunswick men were declared innocent of a 1983 murder, their lawyers say negotiations for compensation are underway with the provincial government.
World
-
Haley challenges Trump on her home turf in South Carolina as the Republican primary looms
With two weeks to go before the South Carolina Republican primary, Nikki Haley is trying to challenge Donald Trump on her home turf while the former president tries to quash his last major rival’s narrow path to the nomination.
-
Uproar over Biden classified documents report carries echoes of 2016 Clinton email case
The release of a harshly critical Justice Department special counsel report on President Joe Biden has triggered instant flashbacks to history-shaping events of 2016. That's when FBI Director James Comey castigated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over her email practices despite recommending against charges.
-
Trump signals opposition to new Senate foreign aid package
The day before the Senate is set to begin voting on a US$95.3 billion foreign aid package that would provide for Israel and Ukraine, former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan.
-
Search continues for suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee deputy; 2 related arrests made
Law enforcement in eastern Tennessee continued their search Saturday for a man who is accused of fatally shooting one sheriff's deputy and injuring another during a traffic stop.
-
$50K award offered for information about deaths of 3 endangered grey wolves in Oregon
A federal agency is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the deaths of three endangered grey wolves from the same pack in southern Oregon.
-
Man who attacked Las Vegas judge during sentencing now indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder
A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month that was captured in a courtroom video that went viral has now been indicted for attempted murder.
Politics
-
Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors, reduce wait times
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
-
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
Health
-
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
-
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
-
Puberty blockers can't be started at 18 when youth have already developed: experts
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Sci-Tech
-
'It is just stupid': Tech experts voice concern over drivers using mixed reality headsets
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
-
More Canadians using AI tools, despite 'deep-rooted' fears about the tech: poll
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
-
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden return to Earth, ending private space station trip
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Sade, Oasis and Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall nominees for '24
Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor and heavy metal's so-called Prince of Darkness are some the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a wide musical net that also includes the pop-soul of Sade and Britpoppers Oasis.
-
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've located Swift's private jet, labelled 'The Football Era,' currently on its way to Los Angeles' LAX airport and expected to arrive around 3 p.m. local time.
-
How a run-down Ford launched a music revolution that swept Brazil’s Carnival
The behemoth sound trucks known as electric trios are a Brazilian innovation that amplified music and effectively did away with front-row seats, making Carnival more accessible.
Business
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada after Delaware judge invalidates his Tesla pay deal
Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's US$55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
-
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
-
Canada Post planning to raise the price of stamps by 7 cents
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Lifestyle
-
How to defend against food poisoning at your Super Bowl party
When gathering to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.
-
Here's how to beat the hype and overcome loneliness on Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that haters call "forced," commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This year, the day of romance that has grown into a celebration of all-around love and friendship is the first since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory last spring declaring loneliness and isolation an "epidemic" with dire consequences.
-
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Sports
-
Canadian women's water polo team inches closer to Olympic qualification at worlds
Canada's women's water polo team has inched one step closer to a potential Olympic qualification.
-
Dandjinou's gold leads Canada's three-medal day at short track speedskating World Cup
William Dandjinou struck gold as part of a three-medal day for Canada at a short track speedskating World Cup event on Saturday.
-
Celebrities are paid a shocking amount for 30-second Super Bowl ads
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
Autos
-
Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
-
Automakers caught in 'cat-and-mouse game' with car thieves as auto thefts surge
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
-
Ontario family's SUV randomly deploys airbags
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.