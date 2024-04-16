Politics

    • Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, here's a look at some of the winners and losers:

    Winner: Small businesses

    Carbon tax rebates for small businesses are coming, five years after consumers began receiving their share. The measure is "a big relief," says Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, which represents the sector. The budget says as many as 600,000 small firms would be eligible for a share of $2.5 billion.

    Loser: tobacco industry

    The federal government will collect an additional $4 per carton of 200 cigarettes starting Wednesday, on top of the $1.49 added on April 1 as part of an automatic inflation adjustment. For vaping products, singled out in the budget as a public-health issue affecting younger Canadians who have been "enticed by appealing marketing," vaping excise duty rates will increase by 12 per cent, or between 12 and 24 cents per typical vape pod. Together, the measures should generate about $1.7 billion in the next five years.

    Winner (eventually): fintech companies

    Long-promised details about a framework for open banking -- a system that allows consumers to easily access their financial data across multiple institutions, apps and services -- were revealed in Wednesday's budget, though the specifics are reserved for legislation to be tabled before the end of the year. It names the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to oversee and enforce the system and sets six core elements for the framework.

    The budget also sets aside $4.1 million over three years for the Finance Department to complete the policy work necessary to establish and maintain the oversight entity and framework. The financial sector will welcome any clarity on this file after years of seeing the can kicked down the road, but it's unclear what the implementation timeline will be.

    Loser: Canadian pension funds

    An increasingly loud debate has emerged about whether the country's largest pension funds should invest more of their capital in Canada. They say they already invest here and higher returns can be found abroad, while proponents of the move argue money should be spent to help improve productivity and business investment at home. The government says it will create a working group led by the finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to explore ways to spur spending in Canada, but it doesn't appear to have a lot of teeth.

    In the meantime, the government says it will require financial regulator OSFI to publish information about the investments of large federally regulated pension plans. That could see even higher scrutiny from climate change activists and interest groups hoping to sway investment decisions.

    Winner: Cellphone and internet users

    Wireless costs are too high, telecom industry watchers told MPs studying cellphone plans earlier this year, even as prices have been on the decline in recent years.

    In the budget, the government says it will make it easier to renew or switch between cellphone plans, something advocates say makes it easier to get a better rate. It also will require carriers to provide some kind of self-service option, like an online portal, so that customers can more easily switch plans.

    Loser: Entertainment lovers

    Canadians have long complained about soaring ticket prices for concerts and sporting match tickets. Those prices are more exorbitant when tickets are purchased from resellers who gobble up seats using "bot" technology the second they go on sale, keeping them out of the hands of fans.

    The budget says the federal government will work with provinces and territories to adopt ticket sales best practices that reduce unexpected charges during the buying process, crack down on fraudulent sellers and ensure Canadians get timely refunds when events are cancelled. However, it offers no plan with enforceable measures or deadlines to accomplish these feats, which could leave Canadians battling scalpers even longer.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News