From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its 2024 budget on Tuesday, pledging billions of dollars in new spending, offset by new revenue streams.
Ahead of the document’s release, the Liberals committed to an unconventional communications rollout, selectively announcing many of the larger line items in the weeks leading up to what they signalled would be a budget geared toward “generational fairness.”
- CTV News' special coverage of the federal budget begins 4 p.m. ET on CTVNews.ca, CTV News Channel and the CTV News app
Vowing not to grow the deficit while maintaining other fiscal guardrails, ministers have faced questions in the last several weeks around how they plan to pay for new measures announced in the budget, and whether they would propose new or higher taxes for wealthier Canadians or corporate Canada.
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Are you hoping to buy a home?
Ahead of the official budget release, the federal government had teased that the document would have a major focus on housing and building up supply, including billions of dollars in now-already announced measures, and stitched together into a “plan to solve the housing crisis,” that was revealed last Friday.
According to the budget, the Liberals are laying out “a bold strategy to unlock 3.9 million new homes by 2031,” using a string of measures with spending spread out over the next several years.
“Because the best way to make home prices more affordable is to increase supply—and quickly,” the budget reads.
Some of those measures include a plan to convert public lands into housing, a new Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, and a top-up to the Apartment Construction Loan Program.
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada needs to build 3.5 million homes by 2030 to restore affordability.
In terms of shorter-term measures included in the budget, 30-year mortgage amortization for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds will be available as of Aug. 1, 2024. And as of Tuesday, there will be an increase to the Home Buyers’ Plan, from $35,000 to $60,000, allowing first-time home buyers to draw more from their RRSP and put down a larger down payment.
Also outlined in the budget are measures aimed at helping renters.
Those include a Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights — which is contingent on provincial and territorial buy-in — although a timeline for the policy measure is not laid out in the budget document.
The federal government also plans to call on and “set a firm expectation” with “banks, fintechs, credit bureaus, and landlords,” to allow renters to earn credit for one-time rental payments, which the Liberals say could “(make) it easier to get a mortgage, and maybe even at a lower rate.”
Those banks, landlords and credit bureaus, however, are not legally obligated to do so.
Are you among Canada’s top earners?
Leading up to budget day, experts warned the federal government would need a way to bring in additional revenue to help pay for some of its new spending, and there was speculation that could include a wealth tax, something Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland would not rule out.
Instead of a wealth tax, however, the budget includes plans to increase the capital gains inclusion rate — the share of capital gains that are taxed — for less than one per cent of Canada’s top earners.
That means that as of June 25, people with more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year will have to pay taxes on a larger portion of that money. The inclusion rate will also increase for the capital gains of corporations and trusts.
The change makes for a more straightforward calculation at tax time, increasing the portion of capital gains that are taxed, as opposed to determining how much someone is worth and then taxing the wealthiest.
This change will also apply to about 12 per cent of Canada’s corporations, according to the budget.
For the vast majority of people — 99.87 per cent of Canadians, per the government’s calculation — there will be no increase to the personal income taxes on capital gains.
Are you a small business owner or entrepreneur?
Included in the budget are measures aimed at both helping existing small- and medium-sized businesses grow, as well as getting new ventures off the ground.
Specifically, the federal government unveiled the New Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses, which it says will “urgently return proceeds from the price on pollution” to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
The retroactive rebate, from 2019-20 through 2023-24, will apply to an estimated 600,000 businesses in the form of “an automatic, refundable tax credit directly for eligible businesses” where the federal backstop applies.
The finance minister will specify the amount of the rebate payments at a later date, according to the budget.
The Liberals are also earmarking $200 million over two years, starting in 2026-27, to increase available venture capital for the “equity-deserving entrepreneurs” of some start-ups.
And an additional 6,250 businesses owned by young Canadians will also be eligible for financing, mentorship, and other supports, by 2029.
The budget also includes proposed tax changes to small- and medium-sized businesses, including the amount of tax-free capital gains on the sale of business shares and farming and fishing property, effective June 25. 2024.
Are you a post-secondary student?
To help post-secondary students pay for school, the federal government plans to boost existing grants and interest-free loans, to the tune of about an additional $1.1 billion this year.
The Liberals estimate that extending increased grants and increased interest-free loans will help support a combined more-than 1.2 million students.
The budget also details plans to help students afford a place to live by changing the formula to calculate financial assistance eligibility.
Going forward, an updated formula used by the Canada Student Financial Assistance Program will factor the cost of housing when determining financial need and funding eligibility.
“This will deliver more student aid for rent to approximately 79,000 students each year at an estimated cost of $154.6 million over five years,” according to the budget.
The Liberals also plan to waive the GST when building new student residences at some post-secondary institutions, in the same vein as announced last year on purpose-built rental housing. According to the budget, they hope scrapping the GST on some residences will incentivize the construction of new student housing, a measure with an expected $19-million price tag over five years, starting this year, and $5 million per year after that.
“Building more student housing is good for young people, and makes sure there is a fair rental market for everyone,” the budget reads.
Do you have school-aged children?
The budget includes measures to help shoulder some of the cost of raising children.
Namely, it spells out the previously announced funds for a new school food program, earmarking $1 billion over five years to expand access to more than 400,000 students.
According to the budget, the program is expected to save the average participating family with two children up to $800 a year.
The federal government is also aiming to make child care more affordable, namely by increasing the number of available spaces.
The new Child Care Expansion Loan Program, to the tune of $1 billion, will provide loans and grants to build or renovate child-care centres, and changes to the Canada Student Financial Assistance Act and the Canada Student Loans Act will expand loan forgiveness eligibility for some early childhood educators.
According to the budget, all provinces and territories are on track to achieving $10-a-day child care, but the document does not specify by what date.
Do you have a disability?
The Liberals have finally put funding behind their long-promised Canada Disability Benefit: $6.1 billion over six years and $1.4 billion ongoing.
They’re framing the program as a legacy social policy that will help hundreds of thousands of low-income, working-age people with disabilities, designed to supplement existing provincial and territorial benefits.
The budget also promises coverage for the cost of medical forms required to apply for this financial assistance.
The federal government is also proposing to expand the Disability Supports Deduction — which allows some people with disabilities to deduct certain expenses — to include new costs covered under the program.
Namely, the Disability Supports Deduction could include, subject to specified conditions: the cost of an ergonomic work chair, the cost of a bed positioning device, the cost of a navigation device for low vision, and the cost of memory or organization aids, among other accommodations.
Also included among new healthcare funding is $1.5 billion over five years to launch the new national pharmacare plan. The first phase, as pre-announced, will help cover diabetes and contraception medications.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
BREAKING Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
BREAKING Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams
Lululemon says it is combining function and fashion in its first-ever summer kit for Canada's Olympians and Paralympians.
Outdated cancer screening guidelines jeopardizing early detection, doctors say
A group of doctors say Canadian cancer screening guidelines set by a national task force are out-of-date and putting people at risk because their cancers aren't detected early enough.
Canada's health-care crisis was 'decades in the making,' says CMA
The strain placed on Canadian health care during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and the top official of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is warning that improving the system will be a 'slow process' requiring sustained investment.
Canada
-
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
-
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Feds offer $5B in Indigenous loan guarantees, fall $420B short on infrastructure asks
The federal government is providing up to $5 billion in loan guarantees to help Indigenous communities invest in natural resource and energy products. But when it comes to a promise to close what advocates say is a sprawling Indigenous infrastructure gap, Ottawa is short more than $420 billion.
-
Liberals to dole out five years worth of carbon rebates to businesses
Small- and medium-sized business owners are set to receive a long-awaited refund from Ottawa, which was holding onto billions of dollars while it sorted out a way to deliver them their carbon pricing rebates.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
World
-
2023 was a record year for wind installations as world ramps up clean energy, report says
The world installed 117 gigawatts of new wind power capacity in 2023, a 50 per cent increase from the year before, making it the best year for new wind projects on record, according to a new report by the industry's trade association.
-
Australia's leader says French worker who intervened in stabbing attack can stay as long as he likes
Australia's prime minister said Tuesday a French construction worker who confronted a man who stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall is welcome to stay in the country as long as he likes.
-
Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome
After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.
-
U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle
The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
-
First six jurors are chosen for Trump's hush money criminal trial
The first six jurors for Donald Trump's hush money trial were chosen Tuesday after lawyers grilled members of the jury pool about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide whether they can sit in fair judgment of the former president.
-
Making deepfake porn without consent could soon be a crime in England
The creation of sexually explicit deepfake content is likely to become a criminal offense in England and Wales as concern grows over the use of artificial intelligence to exploit and harass women.
Politics
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
-
Liberals to dole out five years worth of carbon rebates to businesses
Small- and medium-sized business owners are set to receive a long-awaited refund from Ottawa, which was holding onto billions of dollars while it sorted out a way to deliver them their carbon pricing rebates.
Health
-
Canada's health-care crisis was 'decades in the making,' says CMA
The strain placed on Canadian health care during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and the top official of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is warning that improving the system will be a 'slow process' requiring sustained investment.
-
Outdated cancer screening guidelines jeopardizing early detection, doctors say
A group of doctors say Canadian cancer screening guidelines set by a national task force are out-of-date and putting people at risk because their cancers aren't detected early enough.
-
U.K. plan to phase out smoking for good passes first hurdle
The British government's plan for a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking cleared its first hurdle in Parliament on Tuesday despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
-
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
-
NASA looks for new ways to return Martian samples to Earth due to budget cuts
NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.
Entertainment
-
Participant, studio behind 'Spotlight,' 'An Inconvenient Truth,' shutters after 20 years
Participant, the activist film and television studio that has financed Oscar winners like 'Spotlight' and socially conscious documentaries like 'Food, Inc,' and 'Waiting For Superman' is closing its doors after 20 years.
-
What Winnie the Pooh and Mickey Mouse can tell us about the public domain and remix culture
Classic characters, new stories, fresh mashups. Will it all be a bonanza for makers as classic works again begin entering the public domain?
-
A painting of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work he hated is up for auction
A portrait of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work the British leader loathed went on display Tuesday at Churchill's birthplace ahead of an auction in June.
Business
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
-
Housing starts down seven per cent in March from February: CMHC
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March declined seven per cent compared with February.
-
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Lifestyle
-
Author Salman Rushdie relives day of stabbing in newest memoir 'Knife'
In Salman Rushdie's first book since the 2022 stabbing that hospitalized him and left him blind in one eye, the author wastes no time reliving the day he thought might be his last.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
A 9-year-old boy's dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance's story online
The one thing 9-year-old Cal Clifford wanted more than anything since he was a toddler was a pet octopus.
Sports
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
'I just started crying': Blue Jays player signs jersey for man in hospital
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
-
Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams
Lululemon says it is combining function and fashion in its first-ever summer kit for Canada's Olympians and Paralympians.
Autos
-
Hazard ahead: Are cuts at Tesla a warning sign for the EV market in Canada?
Tesla has hit a series of roadblocks, including increased competition and declining sales. The company announced Monday it is slashing 10 per cent of its global workforce.
-
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
-
General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.
Local Spotlight
Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
'How much time do we have?': 'Contamination' in Prairie groundwater identified
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court upholds conviction after man argues crowds, claustrophobia led to fatal Costco encounter
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
Downtown Vancouver shooting victim was not 'intended target,' police say
A man who was shot in the face in downtown Vancouver earlier this month was an innocent bystander, according to an update from authorities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
Toronto police monitoring rail line protest
Toronto police say they are monitoring a pro-Palestinian protest blocking railway lines in the city.
Calgary
-
Jurors hear closing arguments in trial for three men charged in Coutts blockade
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit
Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Montreal
-
Quebec court approves class action alleging opioid makers misled users about risks
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against 16 pharmaceutical companies that are alleged to have misled consumers about the efficacy and dangers of opioid medications.
-
Third referendum: PQ leader's speech is full of 'catastrophism,' says QS
Despite sharing the Parti Quebecois (PQ)'s desire to make Quebec a country, Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has roundly criticized PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon's speech, calling it 'conservative.'
-
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
Edmonton
-
Pipeline involved in wildland fire, Yellowhead County says
A pipeline was involved in a wildfire in western Alberta on Tuesday, Yellowhead County says.
-
Ice District watch parties return for Oilers playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back watch parties inside and outside Rogers Place when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in the coming days.
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
Atlantic
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
-
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins
One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.
Regina
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
-
'They want to be at the table': Sask. NDP leader calls for corporation at SUMA
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck highlighted concerns around mental health, addictions and infrastructure as she addressed the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) conference.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Policing costs for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo increased by $51,000
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
-
Brantford police looking for pickpocket suspects
Brantford police are investigating a series of personal thefts and are seeking information from the public to identify the people responsible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
-
Guilty pleas in beating of mentally ill man on Saskatchewan farm
Two men accused of beating and tying up a mentally ill man on a Saskatchewan farm have pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
From $60M to $215M: A brief history of Sudbury’s efforts to build a new arena
As city council in Sudbury prepares to debate – again! -- the future of Sudbury Arena, here’s a quick look back at how residents got here.
-
The zipper is back: Early start to road construction season in Sudbury
City officials in Sudbury say construction season started early this year thanks to the warm weather this spring.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 south of London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
-
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
-
As 'bright as the sun': Students describe house fire near Fanshawe College
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
-
City cracks down on inconsiderate dog owners: Here's ways to avoid a hefty fine
Owen Sound dog owners could face a pretty penny for not leashing their dogs or picking up after them.
Windsor
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
'He’s done great things': incarcerated Windsorite works to make prison more culturally sensitive for fellow inmates
The ‘faint hope’ hearing of Ali Al-Shammari, 38, continued Tuesday in Superior court.
-
Suspect wanted for 13 thefts at Windsor pharmacies
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for a string of retail thefts at local pharmacies.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court upholds conviction after man argues crowds, claustrophobia led to fatal Costco encounter
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
Planning next bid to rescue B.C. orca calf will take 'few days': Fisheries Department
The Department of Fisheries says planning for a new attempt to rescue an orca calf trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon will be finalized in the next few days but no date has been set.
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault driver was doing 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone: police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged a 26-year-old with stunt driving following an incident Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. colleges on impact of international student cap
Here is a look at how some northern Ontario colleges are being affected by the new Canadian immigration policy that has reduced the number of new international students.
-
Sault Downtown Plaza sees big winter turnout
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
N.L.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.