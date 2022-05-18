Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast in an episode posted on Tuesday.

"I'm a believer in using simple Anglo-Saxon words that strike right at the the meaning that I'm trying to convey,” Poilievre said in the interview. “And so I say things that people say, ‘Yeah, that actually makes sense.’”

Some have pointed out that the term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

"It's a way to basically set apart those who are white in Canada, who are white Anglo-Saxon, from everyone else and certainly [from] the racialized segment of society,” Fareed Khan, the founder of Canadians United Against Hate, told CTV News.

When far-right U.S. Republicans including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz last year were connected to a leaked document for an “America First” pledge to return to "Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” the backlash was swift, with even House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy calling out the “nativist dog whistles.”

And an organizer of the Ottawa trucker protests, Pat King, also used the term to warn of a plot to replace white people — a common white supremacist falsehood often used to justify hostility or violence against immigrants.

“There’s an endgame, it’s called ‘depopulation of the Caucasian race, or the Anglo-Saxon,’” King said in a livestream. “And that's what the goal is, to depopulate the Anglo-Saxon race.”

But Poilievre's comments on economics are drawing criticism, too.

In a Conservative leadership debate in Edmonton last week, Poilievre stated he would “fire the governor of the central bank” if he became leader.

A Conservative MP has said that the remark is worrisome.

“I’m deeply troubled by suggestions by one of our leadership candidates, that that candidate would be prepared to interfere already at this stage in the independence of our central bank,” Ed Fast said on Wednesday.

Hours later, Fast resigned as party finance critic to support another leadership candidate, former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Another potential bump in the road is Poilievre’s encouragement for Canadians to use volatile crypto currencies.

He has a vested interest in digital currencies, holding about $10,000 in a Bitcoin fund that, like many crypto investments, has fallen nearly 40 per cent in value over the last six months.

The ethics commissioner told Poilievre he's free to promote crypto currencies, but an ethics watchdog organization says it could be a conflict.

“It's clearly unethical for MPs to have investments and then be pushing for changes that will help those investments,” Duff Conacher, with Democracy Watch in Toronto, told CTV News.

And on Wednesday, Poilievre responded to a report that one of his supporters sent a racist email to another leadership campaign, issuing a statement saying, “If you are a racist, I don’t want your vote.”