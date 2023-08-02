Ottawa monitoring Niger unrest, no Canadian evacuation currently planned for hundreds
Ottawa is monitoring the unrest in Niger following last week's military coup, but has no imminent plans for evacuating the hundreds of Canadians in the West African country.
Global Affairs Canada says 269 people have officially registered in Ottawa's database of citizens abroad as being in Niger, where a faction of the military claims to have overthrown democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.
In a statement, Ottawa says it's closely monitoring "the evolving situation on the ground" and that there are no Canadian diplomats in Niger, since those assigned to the country work from neighbouring Mali.
Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa "is not planning any assisted departure or repatriation flights for Canadians in Niger," while France has been moving European citizens out of the country.
Niger's main airport is closed but slated to reopen for commercial air travel Saturday.
Canada's current travel advisory advises against all travel to Niger, and says those in the capital of Niamey should exercise caution around security forces, government buildings and large gatherings, while also advising they keep an up-to-date passport in an accessible, secure place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
New Manitoba licence plates support families of missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls
New specialty licence plates are to be available this fall in Manitoba to raise money for families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit individuals.
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' ply the roads despite safety recalls: Transport Canada
Some 6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' are likely on the road despite having unresolved safety recalls, the federal government says.
Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port on Romania border that is key to grain exports
Russian drones on Wednesday hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports.
-
Russia launches Baltic naval drills, ratcheting up tensions with European neighbours
Russia's Ministry of Defense said it began begun live-fire naval exercises in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions with nearby European nations that are already high over NATO and Ukraine.
European militaries evacuate foreign nationals from Niger as regional tensions rise after coup
Foreign nationals lined up outside an airport in Niger's capital Wednesday morning to wait for a French military evacuation flight, while a regional bloc continued talks about its response to the military coup that took place last week.
Pope Francis urges Europe to work for peace as he lands in Portugal for World Youth Day
Pope Francis blasted Portugal's clergy for the "scandal" of clergy sex abuse, saying their actions had marred the church and helped drive the faithful away, as he kicked off a trip to Portugal on Wednesday with marching orders for the Catholic hierarchy to change their ways and treat victims better.
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
-
As meat allergies from tick bites become more common in the U.S., here's what we know about cases in Canada
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Worldcoin says it will allow companies, governments to use its face-scanning ID system
Worldcoin will expand its operations to sign up more users globally and aims to allow other organizations to use its iris-scanning and identity-verifying technology, a senior manager for the company behind the project told Reuters.
X marks the lawsuit: Elon Musk's social media company sues non-profit highlighting site's hate speech
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has sued a group of researchers, alleging their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.
Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting negotiations
Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.
Mandy Moore’s son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. Here’s what that means
Actress Mandy Moore's son was diagnosed with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.
Stores risk losing younger shoppers with anti-theft measures targeting self-checkouts: retail expert
A recorded rise in retail theft is prompting companies to take measures to stop stealing particularly at self-checkouts. Here's how it could impact customer experiences.
Amazon announces opening date for southern Ontario fulfilment centre
In advance of the opening, Amazon said it will start hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
Rising global temperatures are dropping air conditioning from luxury to a necessity in many parts of Europe, which long has had a conflicted relationship with energy-sucking cooling systems deemed by many to be an American indulgence.
Jamaica reaches knockout round for the first time, eliminating Marta's Brazil at Women's World Cup
Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw Wednesday that ended Brazil's run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women's World Cup.
Italians in tears after loss to South Africa knocks them out of Women's World Cup
Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women's World Cup.
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open.
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.