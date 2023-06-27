More newsroom resources on the table should Meta, Google block local news: Rodriguez
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he's hopeful that the Liberal government can find a positive outcome with Google and Meta.
But should the companies remove news from their platforms in response to Bill C-18, he says the Liberal government will make sure newsrooms have the necessary resources for journalists to continue their work.
The government's Online News Act became law last week, requiring Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.
Meta says it will comply with the law by removing news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms by the end of the year, while Google has hinted that removing news from their search engine is a possibility.
Rodriguez says he recently had a constructive but tough conversation with Google, which has been seeking more clarity about the bill.
He wouldn't say how his government will ensure newsrooms have resources, but he says every option is on the table.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Here's where wildfire smoke is expected to affect air quality in Canada
Smoke from wildfires continue to impact Canadians from coast to coast. Here's where the smoke is headed and expected to affect air quality over the next few days.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
5 teens were killed in a car that swerved off a road and sank in a Florida pond
Five teenagers were killed when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, authorities said.
Florida man shoots at pool cleaner with AR-15, cleared by 'stand your ground'
A 57-year-old man from Dunedin, Fla., will not face charges after mistaking a pool cleaner for an intruder and firing 30 rounds from his AR-15 in their direction.
-
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: watchdog
Jeffrey Epstein, despite his high profile and a jail suicide attempt two weeks earlier, was left alone in his cell with a surplus of bed linens. Nearly all the surveillance cameras on his unit didn't record. One worker was on duty for 24 hours straight.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behaviour, sparking a Vatican investigation.
Court date postponed for Trump's valet Walt Nauta in the classified documents case
A court appearance was postponed Tuesday for a Donald Trump valet who's charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which former U.S. president Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
U.K. was ill-prepared for pandemic because resources were diverted to Brexit, ex-health chief says
Britain was ill-prepared for a pandemic partly because government resources had been diverted away from pandemic planning to brace for a possibly chaotic exit from the European Union without a deal, the U.K.'s former health secretary told an inquiry Tuesday.
Nearly 36 million in Europe may have experienced long COVID: WHO official
Nearly 36 million people in Europe may have had long-lasting health problems from coronavirus infections they got during the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization's regional director said Tuesday.
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here's what to know
Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain.
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will fill the Fox News Channel time slot left vacant by the firing of Tucker Carlson, part of a dramatic revamp of the network's evening lineup announced on Monday.
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi cancels tour to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday that he's taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette syndrome.
Rising grocer profit margins underscore need for competition, regulator finds
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition to help keep food prices down, give shoppers more choice and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog says.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
World’s hardest dish? Stir-fried stones are China’s latest street food fad
Dubbed 'the world’s hardest dish' – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Herdman: Solutions needed quickly for financially troubled Canada Soccer
Canadian men's soccer head coach John Herdman says it's time for everyone to come together for a solution to Canada Soccer's financial troubles. With a World Cup coming in three years, he adds, it has to happen quickly.
The women's tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.