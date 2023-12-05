Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video

Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker’s garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.

On Tuesday, both Quebec Liberal and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez and Government House Leader Karina Gould came to Fergus' defence, saying that the relatively newly-elected House adjudicator has apologized and said he won't make the same blunder again.

"He said it was an unfortunate mistake," Rodriguez said when asked by reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting, suggesting MPs should focus on what matters to Canadians.

"He apologized to the House yesterday morning. I think he recognized it was a mistake and how it could be interpreted. And you know, we have a tradition in this place that once somebody apologizes, that we accept that and we move on," Gould said.

She said that Deputy Speaker Chris d'Entremont is expected to rule on Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer's point of order over the incident on Tuesday.

"I do have confidence in Speaker Fergus,” Gould said. “So we’ll see what his ruling is, and we’ll go from there."

On Monday, Fergus rose in the House and apologized for the misunderstanding and airing of a "personal" video tribute he filmed in his Speaker's office, in his Speaker's traditional robe, being played at the Ontario Liberal leadership convention over the weekend.

Fergus said he thought his feting of John Fraser was for an "intimate party" but "regrets" how the situation played out, vowing it will "not happen again."

But, the apology from the Speaker — whose past partisanship is something opposition MPs have remained skeptical about since his early October election — did not satisfy some, prompting Conservative and Bloc MPs to rise and call for Fergus to resign.

Others drew parallels to the errs in judgement displayed by his predecessor Anthony Rota, who just a few months ago had to vacate the seat over his invitation and recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

Scheer asked d'Entremont to come back to the House promptly to rule on whether Fergus using the trappings of an office that is supposed to be beyond reproach for partisan purposes amounts to an infringement on MPs' privileges.

If the faux pas is deemed a breech of the rules, Scheer has indicated he'll be moving a motion to call for the "serious error of judgement" to be referred to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) to assess what the "appropriate remedy" would be.

Seeing PROC pick up the matter to ensure guardrails are in place to prevent a repeat is something the NDP have come out in support of, stopping short of seeking the Speaker step down.

Ahead of Tuesday's question period, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet told reporters that if the matter is referred to PROC, his MPs will follow the process, but he'd rather see Fergus resign so that the House can once again seek out a suitable Speaker.