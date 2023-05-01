Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a "tentative" agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
While a deal has been reached for the striking employees in the education and library; program and administrative; operational service; and technical service bargaining units in Canada's core public service, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers remain on the picket line.
The agreement comes after Treasury Board President Mona Fortier put what she said was a "final" offer on the table over the weekend. We'll be learning more about the deal as the day unfolds and providing live updates from Parliament Hill, below.
8:45 A.M. ET: TREASURY BOARD CONFIRMS DEAL
Confirming the tentative agreement, the Treasury Board of Canada said, once ratified, finding satisfactory common ground at the bargaining table was many long hours in the making.
The federal government said the agreed-to wage offer was 11.5 per cent over four years, retroactive to 2021. This wage offer is a departure from the nine per cent over three years that the government left on the table for most of the strike, and not as high as the 13.5 per cent wage demand PSAC came to the table with.
Treasury Board said that they will also offer these workers a "group-specific allowance of 0.5 per cent" in the third year of the deal, as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.
"These agreements address all key priorities put forward by the PSAC. In addition, they include improved provisions, around leave with pay for family-related responsibilities for example. They also include measures to further support employment equity, diversity, and inclusion, such as a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices," reads the government's release.
As for remote work, the federal government says it remains committed to a hybrid model that will see public servants coming into the office at least a few times a week, but outside of the collective agreements they have "reached a tentative settlement on telework to the satisfaction of both parties."
The deal seems to be that the federal government will review its telework directive and set up departmental panels to advise senior management on employee concerns.
Saying she was "pleased" to reach this outcome, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said she appreciated Canadians' patience over the past two weeks as workers exercised their right to strike.
"We are deeply grateful for public servants who work hard across the country to serve Canadians and look forward to welcoming them back. These deals are fair, competitive, and reasonable, and bring stability to public servants and Canadians," Fortier said. She'll be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET.
You can read the federal government's full statement, here.
1:30 A.M. ET: PSAC SAYS TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED
In the very early hours of May 1, PSAC issued a statement announcing that, after nearly two years of bargaining, a tentative agreement had been reached for the 120,000 core public servants who were on strike.
With the strike over, workers had to be back on the job as of 9 a.m. ET, or their next scheduled shift.
PSAC said the agreement "secured a fair contract for members that exceeds the employers original offer" and "significant new protections around remote work."
"During a period of record-high inflation and soaring corporate profits, workers were told to accept less – but our members came together and fought for better," said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president in Monday's statement. "This agreement delivers important gains for our members that will set the bar for all workers in Canada."
Here is some additional information and figures put out by the union about the tentative deal:
- Wage increases totalling 12.6 per cent "compounded" over the life of the agreement from 2021-2024;
- A pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment that represents an additional 3.7 per cent of salary for the average PSAC member;
- Negotiated language that requires managers to assess remote work requests individually, and provide written responses for accountability;
- Negotiated language to ensure that, in the event of layoffs, PSAC members will not lose their job if they can perform the duties of an already-employed contractor;
- Creation of joint union-employer departmental panels to address issues related to the application of the remote work directive; and
- Creation of a joint committee to review the existing training courses related to employment equity, diversity, and inclusion.
The union says it'll be providing members a "full explanation" of the new deal and concrete language "in the coming days," before the 120,000 affected public servants will be invited to participate in ratification votes.
You can read the union's full statement, here.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill as the day unfolds.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney requested a mistrial Monday in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in federal court has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
A driver was rescued after their car went over a cliff and plunged into a ravine last Friday in Sonoma County, Calif..
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Canada
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
British shops in Canada see demand for King Charles goods, despite royal drama
When Queen Elizabeth died in September, Carl Hulme happened to be in England -- the perfect spot to scoop up commemorative fine bone china, tea towels and canvas bags to stock his Blimeys British Store and Gift Shop in Essex, Ont.
-
Uncontrolled wildfire puts Central B.C. First Nation on evacuation alert
A growing wildfire in British Columbia has forced officials to issue an alert for a First Nations community in the province's Cariboo region to be ready for evacuation.
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Driver rescued after plunging into a California ravine
A driver was rescued after their car went over a cliff and plunged into a ravine last Friday in Sonoma County, Calif..
-
Al Jazeera says long-held correspondent released in Egypt
The satellite news network Al Jazeera said Monday that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released from pre-trial detention.
-
Pope speaks of secret peace 'mission,' help for Ukraine kids
Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that a secret peace 'mission' in Russia's war in Ukraine was under way, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.
-
U.K.'s diverse communities ambivalent about King's coronation
Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III's coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren't playing anything regal or solemn -- they're planning to parade through south London's streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting 'coronation carnival' set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There'll even be a calypso take on the U.K. national anthem.
-
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Days after Disney sued Florida's governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay” bill, members of Disney World's governing board — made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees — authorized a lawsuit Monday against the entertainment giant.
-
Paraguay's long-ruling Colorado Party has easy election win
Paraguayans voted overwhelmingly to keep the long-ruling Colorado Party in power for five more years, backing its presidential candidate and giving it majorities in both houses of Congress.
Politics
-
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill as the day unfolds.
-
Strike over for 120,000 public servants as union inks tentative deal with feds
The country's largest federal public-sector union reached a tentative contract agreement with the government overnight, covering more than 120,000 public servants across the country and bringing them back to work after a 12-day strike.
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Health
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
-
Connor McDavid, Rick Mercer, 'Degrassi' among inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame
Hockey superstar Connor McDavid and the 'Degrassi' franchise are among this year's inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Aerosmith farewell tour starts in September, includes Toronto and Montreal stops
Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band's 50-plus years together.
Business
-
World's workers rally on May Day; France braces for protests
People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdowns.
-
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
Lifestyle
-
Adidas sued by shareholders over its failed Ye partnership
Adidas shareholders filed a class-action lawsuit against the brand, accusing it of failing to warn investors about the antisemitism and "extreme behaviour" exhibited by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before their partnership ended last year.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
-
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs host Panthers to start the 2nd round
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to open the second round.
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Donald Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course
Former U.S. President Donald Trump travelled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.
Autos
-
Plenty of pole positions for Leclerc, but few wins
Charles Leclerc is the first driver in Formula One history to win the pole position in two qualifying sessions on the same weekend. He didn't come close to winning either race: the story of his career.
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.