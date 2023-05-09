Joly to announce Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council

A United Nations flag flies at the United Nations in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A United Nations flag flies at the United Nations in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

FACT CHECK

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions,' shortly after the Kremlin's forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.

5 things to know for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

China and Canada's diplomatic spat ramps up, RBC economists expect a spike in unemployment and insolvencies, and the Chicago Blackhawks get first pick in the NHL draft. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social