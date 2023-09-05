It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program "right."
"I know Canadians with disabilities want to see this benefit become a reality as soon as possible," Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera said in an interview with CTV News.
"This is going to be a generational national program. I think it's really important that we find the balance between, of course, the expediency and the care that it needs to make sure we get it right, with engagement with the community. So, that's exactly what I'm committed to in this new role."
Bill C-22, as it was titled, passed Parliament on June 20 with all-party support in the House and a handful of amendments made by the Senate.
Advanced by then-minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion Carla Qualtrough, there has been pressure on the federal Liberals to make good on this commitment for years, after a previous version of the bill died in the House with the call of the last federal election.
It proposes to create a federal income supplement for hundreds of thousands of low-income, working-age people with disabilities, modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement.
Federal statistics estimate that more than 900,000 working-age Canadians with disabilities live in poverty and just 55 per cent of Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 have gainful employment.
While the disability advocacy community celebrated Bill C-22's passing as a historic milestone closing a gaping hole in Canada's social safety net, many questions remained about the scope and size of the benefit, prompting focus to quickly turn to the regulatory process that will determine the benefit’s parameters.
In the interview, Khera couldn't provide any more specifics on what the benefit will look like or how soon eligible Canadians will be able to claim it, saying she wants the benefit to be meaningfully co-created with the disability community.
"They have fought so hard to get us to this milestone and I want to make sure once we roll it out, it is something that the community wants," she said.
WHERE DOES THE BENEFIT STAND?
When Bill C-22 passed, the minister responsible estimated that it could take more than a year to set up the benefit before any money would actually flow.
The latest budget earmarked $21.5 million to be spent in the 2023-24 fiscal year to work on the future delivery of the benefit. However, no federal money has been set aside to actually fund what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar-a-year program once it begins.
In July, the federal government outlined the timeline and details for consultations on the new regulations, indicating it will likely be well into 2024 before the final benefit framework is in effect.
The now-underway engagement process has been divided into two phases: the first being a regulatory design phase that includes roundtables and meetings with Canadians with disabilities, stakeholders and experts on the potential structure of the benefit.
This is expected to take until the winter, concluding with an online survey and open submission process to gather input from Canadians, likely on the proposed eligibility, benefit amount and application process.
Then, the "more formal" phase will begin with the government publishing proposed regulations for review. This will generate more feedback that federal officials will consider before drafting the final version of the benefit program.
A month into her new cabinet portfolio, Khera said this schedule "remains unchanged."
Happening parallel to the regulatory consultations is work with the provinces and territories to try to ensure the federal disability benefit does not bump up against any existing provincial or territorial offerings "to ensure persons with disabilities have more money in their pockets at the end of each month."
Khera said she wants to make sure the Canada Disability Benefit is "an income supplement, not an income replacement."
PETITION PUSHES FOR INTERIM AID
Amid frustration over how long it is taking the federal government to follow through on this benefit program, London, Ont., resident Jeffrey Salisbury launched an e-petition in July through the House of Commons' online system that allows Canadians to push for action on causes and gather support across the country.
Salisbury is calling for the government to create a "disability emergency relief benefit to provide immediate support to people with disabilities while awaiting the implementation of the Canada Disability Benefit."
As of publication, his petition is the second most signed petition among those currently active, with more than 5,200 Canadians backing this call.
In a letter to Khera earlier this month, NDP MP and disability inclusion critic Bonita Zarrillo also called for an emergency relief benefit to be provided until the Canada Disability Benefit is in the hands of those who need it.
"Action is needed now," Zarrillo wrote, going on to state that she has heard medical assistance in dying (MAID) is becoming "more accessible because of the lack of social infrastructure for persons with disabilities. This is not acceptable."
Asked whether an interim stop-gap form of financial assistance is something the Liberals are considering, Khera offered no indication that such a benefit is on the table.
To those in the community who are calling for financial assistance in the meantime, the minister said her focus is on dedicating all her resources to installing a "long-term solution."
"My goal and our government's goal is to have the Canada Disability Benefit running and getting out the door as quickly as possible," she said.
In an interview with CTV News, Salisbury expressed his disappointment that he and others continue to be left waiting for federal support to help make ends meet.
"It's been three years since they made the promise of this benefit and in that time CERB (the COVID-19 Canada Emergency Response Benefit) came and went. That only took a month for them to start paying that out and we're still waiting on this. I don't know why it's taking so long, it's getting ridiculous."
Salisbury said he doesn't think the Liberals are giving the program the prioritization it deserves.
The e-petition will remain open for signatures until Sept. 10. Shortly after that, its sponsor, Green Party MP Mike Morrice, can present it in the House of Commons, a routine move that happens to any petition that garners more than 500 signatures.
The government is not bound to act on any e-petitions, but it will have to respond within 45 days.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Canada
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Students head back to school as heat warnings blanket Central Canada
While Tuesday marked the first day of school for many students across the country, summer certainly didn't feel like it was over as heat warnings blanketed much of Central Canada.
-
Yellowknife evacuees hopeful they'll be allowed to return home Sept. 6 as planned
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
World
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
-
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers want a new trial. They say the court clerk told jurors not to trust him
Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh want a new trial, accusing the court clerk of improperly influencing the jury. They're accusing the court clerk at his double murder trial of telling jurors not to trust him when he testified in his own defence.
-
Israel's Supreme Court delays pivotal judicial overhaul hearing after attorney general opposes plan
Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday delayed the first of three pivotal hearings on the legality of the judicial overhaul, spearheaded by the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu, after the country's attorney general expressed staunch opposition to the plan.
-
GOP Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of strokes or seizures, Capitol physician says
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's health episodes show "no evidence" of being strokes or seizures, the Capitol physician said in a letter released Tuesday after a medical evaluation and consultation with neurologists.
-
Belarus bans citizens from renewing passports abroad, spreading fear among those who fled repression
Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday banned citizens from renewing their passports while staying abroad, which could force those who fled the country amid growing repression to return to maintain their travel documents.
Politics
-
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
Health
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
-
TikTok's Irish data centre up and running as European privacy project gets under way
TikTok said Tuesday that operations are underway at the first of its three European data centres, part of the popular Chinese owned app's effort to ease Western fears about privacy risks.
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Polish official harshly criticizes film that explores migration crisis at Poland-Belarus border
A leading member of Poland's conservative government has sharply criticized a film premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday that explores the humanitarian disaster affecting migrants along the border between Poland and Belarus.
-
Beyonce got a birthday serenade from Diana Ross
During Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" concert in Los Angeles, Diana Ross surprised the crowd when she stepped on stage to serenade Bey with a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
-
Local businesses preparing for 'more mellow' TIFF as Hollywood strikes continue
With TIFF mum on how many celebrities could grace its red carpets and refusing to share projected attendance and media accreditation numbers until after the festival, a sense of uncertainty is looming large.
Business
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
Canadian home prices forecasted to be flat this fall amid high interest rates: report
A new report forecasts Canada's real estate market will be softer this fall with average home prices predicted to remain flat.
-
Unionized Vancouver Starbucks store to close as lease expires
One of the few unionized Starbucks stores in British Columbia is closing at the end of September.
Lifestyle
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
-
Coco Gauff reaches her first U.S. Open semifinal at age 19
Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time, defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Autos
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Daniel Ricciardo could miss Singapore and Japan GPs as he recovers from broken hand
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo could miss the next two Formula One races as he continues to recover from a broken hand.