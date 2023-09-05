It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with a family as he visits Springridge Farm in Milton, Ont., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

