Politics

    • It's 'obvious' that rules weren't followed with ArriveCan development, Trudeau says

    Share
    VANCOUVER -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's "obvious" contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.

    Trudeau says the app was developed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when everything was in question, but there is still a need to follow rules even in difficult times.

    He says investigations are ongoing and there will be consequences for instances in which public servants did not abide by the rules.

    The federal government launched ArriveCan in April 2020 to track health and contact information for people entering Canada during the pandemic, and to digitize customs and immigration declarations.

    Canada's auditor general said earlier this month there was a "glaring disregard" for fundamental management and contracting practices as ArriveCan was developed and implemented.

    The watchdog said the government's reliance on sole-sourced external contractors drove up the price of the app, and those costs weren't properly tracked.

    "It is obvious that the contracting processes and rules were not followed in this case," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday when asked if he would take responsibility for the problems.

    "We need to make sure that there is accountability and transparency around that."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News