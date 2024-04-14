'I'll take that call': Housing minister open to negotiating with Alberta
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
In an interview with CTV Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Fraser said he is “ready to take the call,” but Alberta must come to the table by matching federal investments and implementing housing reforms.
“If they want to reach out and say, ‘we should have a province-by-province bargain, and we're going to match you and put measures in place and accelerate homebuilding,’ I'll take that call seven days a week,” Fraser said. The full interview airs at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Since the end of March, the federal government has made several housing announcements that will be included in the April 16 federal budget, such as a new $6-billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund. Under the program, there will be $1 billion for municipalities to spur additional housing, and $5 billion for provinces and territories that meet certain requirements or conditions.
But several provinces, including Alberta, have described the new proposed measures as overreach.
The Quebec model
Smith delivered a speech to conservatives in Ottawa on Friday for the Canada Strong and Free Network, a day after tabling the “stay-out-of-my-backyard” bill, which aims to block Alberta municipalities from negotiating deals directly with the federal government.
“My message to Ottawa is that federal politicians, and the prime minister in particular, should do his job, and stop trying to do my job,” Smith told the crowd in Ottawa.
“When you see in Alberta that we are going to take a posture more like Quebec, which is ‘no thank you,’” Smith also said. “We don’t need your policy advice on school lunch programs, on pharmacare, on dental care.”
“Just give us the money and trust that we’ll be able to deliver,” she added.
In October, Quebec reached a $900 million agreement with Ottawa under the Housing Accelerator Fund, and pledged to double the amount to build affordable housing over the next five years.
In Quebec, the law prohibits the federal government from sidestepping the province to negotiate such agreements directly with municipalities.
When asked by Kapelos why Quebec is treated differently than Alberta, Fraser reiterated the call for Alberta to commit to reforms.
“If Alberta wants to come forward and say ‘we're going to match your investment, and we're going to implement reforms and make it easier to build homes,’ we'll have those conversations with a goal of reaching a deal in good faith. I've not yet seen that,” Fraser said.
The housing minister, in his interview, also discussed the federal government’s new housing strategy, and said the federal government is “asking (Canadians) to believe in a plan,” when asked by Kapelos why voters should have confidence in the Liberals’ track record.
“We are putting forward a full and comprehensive set of policies that we believe is actually going to solve the housing crisis. It's going to help build more homes at a pace we've never built before,” Fraser said.
According to a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Canada needs to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to close the housing gap. Meanwhile, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says Canada needs to build 3.5 million homes by 2030 to restore affordability.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic response
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
How does Israel's multilayered air-defence system work?
Here's a closer look at Israel's multilayered air-defence system.
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration. But Iran, Israel, the United States and Hamas also walked away with some gains.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
Eddy Nolan, Montrealer who ran Terry Fox run every year for 43 years, dies at 67
Every year for 43 years, Montrealer Eddy Nolan took to the streets for a Terry Fox Run, usually carrying a big red and white Terry Fox flag on a pole as packs of schoolchildren jogged behind him. On Friday, he chose to end his life through medical assistance in dying.
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic response
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
Trump will juggle appearances in courtroom and on campaign trail as hush money trial begins
Former President Donald Trump’s appearance in a New York courthouse Monday for jury selection in his criminal hush money trial will kick off a weekslong juggling act between the courtroom and the campaign trail during a crucial period for his general election bid.
Whale is found entangled in U.S.: Devastating year for the vanishing species
A North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in rope off New England, worsening an already devastating year for the vanishing animals, federal authorities said.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
What you need to know about Trudeau's new 'plan to solve the housing crisis'
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
-
EXCLUSIVE Politicians shouldn't scrap climate commitments to address cost of living crisis: Boris Johnson
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
More unauthorized products for sexual enhancement recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
This new technology could save your life if your vehicle ends up in the water
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
Berlin zoo celebrates the 67th birthday of Fatou, believed to be the world's oldest gorilla
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.
Six rare sawfish deaths in 7 days have scientists baffled amid bizarre Florida fish behaviour
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Prosecutors ask ‘Rust’ movie armourer be sentenced to maximum sentence of 18 months in prison
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Porter Airlines considering adding direct flights from Ottawa to California, Vegas, Carribbean
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
Toronto Hydro treated property owner unfairly by charging $20K to repair hidden vault, ombudsman finds
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Bright indicator lights ruining your sleep? You’re not alone. Here’s why they exist
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Scottie Scheffler leads Masters by 1 shot on a wild day of movement
Scottie Scheffler made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 71 that gave him a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa at the Masters at Augusta National on Saturday.
Ryan Reynolds celebrates 'ride of our lives' as Wrexham gains promotion to English 3rd division
The Welsh team Wrexham, co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Leave Canada? Sue automakers? Victims consider their options as auto thefts surge
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving subscription prices in U.S., Canada
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
U.S. opens investigation into Ford gasoline leak, saying automaker's remedy doesn't fix the problem
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
