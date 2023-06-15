Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
After more than 12 hours of debate this week, MPs voted—many virtually—171 to 137 in favour of forging ahead with a series of permanent changes to the rules that govern the House, otherwise known as the Standing Orders.
Government House Leader Mark Holland presented Parliament with the 25-page proposal on June 8, detailing more than 50 changes to the Standing Orders in order to allow MPs to continue participating remotely in debates and committee meetings.
The changes also allow for the continuance of the Commons-developed electronic voting application that allows MPs to vote remotely from anywhere in Canada, with verification measures.
Other changes will codify existing practices of the House, such as how members are recognized, their decorum requirements, how documents such as reports and petitions can be presented electronically, and scheduling adjustments regarding the timing and processing of votes.
The package of reforms do not dictate how many days MPs have to appear in-person, nor does the House have capacity limits, so if every MP still wants to show up in-person, they can.
To accommodate MPs participating remotely when hybrid first became a reality, large screens were placed on either side of the Speaker’s chair in the Chamber to broadcast whomever is speaking, whether in-person or at home, to the House. Those now, are expected to become a permanent feature.
"I know in my heart that 100, or 1,000 years from now, the changes we are putting in the Standing Orders will continue," Holland said during the opening day of debate on his proposal in the House on June 12.
The Liberal point-person in the Commons said that while another government could walk the new rules back, he's confident they won't because he's heard directly from MPs of all stripes about "how these provisions have been a total game-changer for them, their families, and their ability to do their jobs."
"One of the arguments made is that members of Parliament will not show up, that we are going to see Ottawa be empty… but the work of Parliament has continued. Committees have met. The House has met. The work of Parliament has been conducted, and it has been conducted very well," he said.
This major change to decades of parliamentary tradition comes after the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) recommended the hybrid structure and electronic voting system should become the new way of doing things, with some caveats.
In considering keeping what was meant to be a temporary COVID-19 measure but over the last few years become a mainstay through a series of time-limited agreements, MPs on the committee heard from current and former parliamentarians, as well as international parliamentary officials.
In voicing their opposition to keeping virtual participation options in Parliament despite availing themselves of these features alongside all other parties, the Conservatives have said they think the House is going "too far, too fast" calling the move a Liberal swerve on scrutiny.
The Official Opposition attempted to amend the Liberal proposal to scrap or tweak certain rule changes while seeking to have others expire one year after the opening of the next Parliament.
The Conservatives also wanted to see PROC do more research on the audio standards and how technical difficulties with remote voting are addressed when they arise, but their motion to do so did not pass, despite receiving the backing of Bloc Quebecois MPs.
"There is a lot of important work that gets done in the parliamentary precinct outside of the official proceedings of a committee or the House of Commons. This work is lost when ministers are able to literally phone in," said Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer in the House on June 12.
While the use of the electronic elements decreased as pandemic restrictions eased, a core argument from those supportive of sticking with hybrid, is having the flexibility to participate virtually has allowed them to be in two places at once: available to their constituents and families at important moments, as well as able to participate in proceedings in Ottawa. It has also been suggested that offering MPs the ability to forego what for some are extensive commutes, could attract more people to political life.
"If Parliament reflects the country, what we are trying to do is open the doors to people who have families, people who come from communities that are not represented or are under-represented in the House of Commons," said NDP House Leader Peter Julian during the opening day of debate. The New Democrats voted with the Liberals in favour of keeping the hybrid model.
During the three years of its use, however, there have been several snafus and more serious transgressions associated with the hybrid sitting model, from poor audio and video quality and connectivity issues, to MPs having to apologize for taking the debate into the toilet with them.
Prior to virtual participation becoming an option, MPs did find ways to have their votes counted if they could not be present through procedural measures like pairing votes. They did not have the ability to participate in debate without being in the Chamber in-person.
One of the outstanding issues connected to the influx of virtual parliamentary work, both in the House and at committees, is the impact it has had on interpreters.
MPs have called on the federal government to take steps to see how the system can be improved, and whether additional interpreters can be recruited, in response, the Liberals have vowed to ensure "critical interpretation services are available" to all MPs "while ensuring a healthy and effective workforce."
The House administration has already taken measures meant to protect interpreters, including mandating the use of high-quality headsets.
The current hybrid sitting agreement expires on the last scheduled day of this sitting, Friday June 23. The revised version of the House rules will come into effect the next day, meaning when the fall sitting starts, MPs could partake from home.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure: report
A newly published national report by Community Food Centers Canada reveals that nearly one in five single adults are living below the poverty line --- 40 per cent of whom are food insecure.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Canada
-
Rising hate casts pall over Pride, spotlights need for protest along with celebration
The rise in anti-transgender sentiment and hate crimes targeting people the LGBTQ2+ community is casting a shadow over Pride Month celebrations.
-
A list of mass casualty bus and van crashes on Canadian highways
RCMP say 15 people died and 10 others were taken to hospital on Thursday after a bus collided with a semi-truck near Carberry, Man. Here's a list of some other serious crashes involving buses and large vehicles on Canadian roads.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, many of whom are food insecure: report
A newly published national report by Community Food Centers Canada reveals that nearly one in five single adults are living below the poverty line --- 40 per cent of whom are food insecure.
-
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
World
-
Donor nations commit US$10.3 billion for millions of Syrians at home and as refugees abroad
International donors Thursday committed US$10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad.
-
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
-
How much prison time could Donald Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin's Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents -- including material at the top secret level -- strewn about his home, car and storage shed.
-
Florida deputy didn't follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
A former Florida sheriff's deputy didn't follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he didn't confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school, a former training commander testified Thursday.
-
Jury deliberations underway in trial of gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A truck driver who hated Jewish people turned a sacred house of worship into a 'hunting ground' when he burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 congregants, a federal prosecutor said Thursday before jury deliberations got underway in the man's capital trial.
Politics
-
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
-
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
-
Bill that would force Meta, Google to bargain with publishers closer to becoming law
A bill aimed at getting tech giants such as Meta and Google to pay publishers for news that appears on their platforms is one step closer to becoming law.
Health
-
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to victimize them.
-
Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.
Business
-
May home sales, prices rise year-over-year as real estate market heats up
Canada's real estate market continued to heat up in May with home sales posting their first year-over-year increase since June 2021 and the average price seeing its first year-over-year gain in a year.
-
RONA Inc. getting rid of 500 jobs across Canada, citing 'new market realities'
RONA Inc. says it's eliminating 500 jobs across Canada in a bid to simplify its organizational structure.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps, and its winning streak kicks into a higher gear
Wall Street is rallying Thursday, and its long winning streak kicked into a higher gear following a mixed set of reports on the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
Sports
-
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
-
5 things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal. Here are some things to watch.
-
Canadian men blank Panama to move into CONCACAF Nations League final in Las Vegas
Goals by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies moved the Canadian men to within one win of their first trophy in 23 years with a 2-0 victory Thursday over Panama in CONCACAF Nations League semifinal play.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.