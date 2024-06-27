Higher share of foreign workers became permanent residents in recent years: StatCan
Foreign workers have been making the transition to permanent residency at higher rates in recent years, Statistics Canada says.
A new report from the federal agency shows that between 2016 and 2020, 23 per cent of foreign workers had become permanent residents two years after obtaining their first work permits.
That was up from about 12 per cent between 2011 and 2015.
The findings suggest temporary residency has become a more significant pathway to permanent residency in Canada.
Temporary residents include asylum seekers as well as individuals with work or study permits. In contrast, permanent residents are able to work and live in Canada indefinitely, so long as they maintain their status.
The number of foreign workers and international students has spiked dramatically in recent years, fuelling a surge in population growth that experts say has worsened housing affordability.
The Liberal government has taken much of the blame for that growth, prompting new federal measures aimed at curbing temporary migration.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced in March that over the next three years, the government plans to reduce the share of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent of the population.
As of April 1, there were 2.8 million temporary residents in Canada, making up 6.8 per cent of the population.
During a meeting with provincial counterparts in May, Miller suggested one way to curb the number of temporary residents in the country would be to offer them permanent residency.
"The fact people are already here, their impact on affordability has already been baked in, so it's smart," Miller said.
"But it doesn't mean by extension that everyone's entitled to stay here or be here in Canada."
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
U.S. sanctions Boeing for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation
Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about a federal investigation of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
Deadly bat illness found in Alberta
White-nose syndrome has been found in bats in the largest known hibernation area in the province.
The many pre-trial hearings in Idaho quadruple murder case against Bryan Kohberger
The murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the criminology grad student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is set to begin June 2025, the parties to the case agreed in court Thursday.
17 more people arrested in attempted coup that shook Bolivia, government says
Bolivia's government on Thursday announced the arrest of 17 more people over their alleged involvement in the attempted coup that shook the South American country the day before.
Judge in Trump classified docs case grants his request for one hearing but denies bid for another
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former U.S. president Donald Trump granted a defence request for a hearing on whether prosecutors improperly breached attorney-client privilege when they obtained crucial evidence from of his ex-lawyers.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 7-year-old girl in 1984
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in 1984.
A Greek police officer guarding a top judge's house is injured in a predawn gasoline bomb attack
A Greek police officer guarding the house of a top judge was hospitalized with burns after a gasoline bomb attack in Athens early Thursday, authorities said.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects a nationwide opioid settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would have shielded members of the Sackler family.
Eligibility for Ottawa's dental plan expands to children, people with disabilities
Ottawa plans to expand eligibility for the federal dental program today to include children under the age of 18 and people who receive a disability tax credit.
Evacuation planning for Canadians in volatile Lebanon underway: National Defence
As tensions in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel increase, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed plans to extract Canadians from the volatile country.
'This disorder has almost killed me': His addiction to ultraprocessed food began as a child
Chicago native Jeffrey Odwazny says he has been addicted to ultraprocessed food since he was a child. 'I was driven to eat and eat and eat, and while I would overeat healthy food, what really got me were the candies, the cakes, the pies, the ice cream,' said the 54-year-old former warehouse supervisor.
Genes known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's may actually be an inherited form of the disorder, researchers say
Alzheimer’s disease may be inherited more often than previously known, according to a new study that paints a clearer picture of a gene long known to be linked to the common form of dementia.
When a mole went 'rogue,' she knew something was wrong. What followed was years of cancer 'being very sneaky'
Mary Lynn LeBlanc first noticed a mole on her left shoulder about seven years ago. At first, doctors didn't find anything worrying about it. But in 2020, she noticed it looked different and grew to the size of a nickel.
Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
News nonprofit sues ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft for 'exploitative' copyright infringement
The Center for Investigative Reporting said Thursday it has sued ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its closest business partner, Microsoft, marking a new front in the legal battle between news publications fighting against unauthorized use of their content on artificial intelligence platforms.
Musicians and magicians: Avril Lavigne, David Ben among Order of Canada appointees
Avril Lavigne, Stephen Poloz and Tina Keeper are among the accomplished Canadians newly appointed to the Order of Canada.
Original 'Harry Potter' cover art sells for $2.6 million, setting auction record
The original illustration for the first edition of J.K. Rowling’s 1997 novel “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has sold for a record-breaking C$2.6 million.
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
Massive AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon outage for U.S. customers travelling abroad
An international roaming outage is leaving customers of the three major U.S. mobile carriers in the dark, making it difficult or impossible for American customers who are currently out of the country to make calls, send messages and use data.
Best friends celebrate four decades of friendship by recreating graduation photo shoot
Estelle Savoie and Linda Philipert have been best friends for 43 years and decided to commemorate their friendship by recreating a photo shoot they did in 1984.
Six-year-old Montreal boy triumphs in Canadian math competition
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
New $1 coin honouring author of Anne of Green Gables entering circulation
The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed a new $1 coin honouring one of Atlantic Canada’s most prolific authors on what would be her 150th birthday.
Ken Holland leaves Oilers ahead of draft, free agency
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
2024 NBA Draft: Bronny James undrafted in first round, remains hopeful for second
The oldest son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, Bronny James went undrafted in the first round on Wednesday and remains hopeful he'll find a home Thursday night.
Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him at Euros
Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get close to the soccer star when Portugal played Georgia at the European Championship on Wednesday.
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
This Ottawa 'fat cat' on a weight loss journey has become a TikTok star
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Bracebridge, Ont. man who lost his life trying to save another honoured posthumously
A Bracebridge man who died trying to save a distressed swimmer nearly four years ago is being recognized among 18 others for their extraordinary acts of heroism.
'It's a tradition': Titanic model returning to Halifax Public Gardens
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
Where is Louis Riel? Heritage Minute of Métis leader quietly removed
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
New pup taking over as Victim Services Toronto's trauma dog
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
Gas prices drop in Metro Vancouver ahead of long weekend
Drivers planning a road trip for the Canada Day holiday will get some relief when fuelling up, as Metro Vancouver gas prices dropped before the long weekend.
-
Former NAIG president to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame
One of the pioneers of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) is part of the 2024 class for Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.
Toronto police say gunfire incidents up 74 per cent from last year as they launch tow truck task force
Toronto has seen a staggering 74 per cent increase in gunfire incidents compared to the same time last year and police said Thursday that they have identified some disturbing trends which are contributing to the violence.
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Alleged Braeside drug home shut down by sheriffs
A house in the Calgary community of Braeside is the latest to be shut down by Alberta Sheriffs over alleged drug trafficking activities.
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
Calgary woman freed from sex trafficking, man charged by ALERT
Police say one man is facing charges and a Calgary woman has been rescued from sex trafficking following an almost two-month-long investigation.
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
Dead crow sculpture that ruffled some feathers to remain along Ottawa pathway until 2025
The National Capital Commission says the "When the Rubber Meets the Road" sculpture by Gerald Beaulieu will be on display until June 2025. The sculpture is located a short walk from the Pimisi LRT Station.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
Montreal transit users will be able to use their smartphones to board the metro, bus
Montreal transit riders can expect to use their smartphones to pay as they board the bus and metro next year, the regional transit authority said Thursday.
Picture released of person who stabbed security guard
Edmonton police are searching for the person who stabbed a security guard at a construction site in the early hours of June 2.
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
Less humid air to arrive Friday after rain in Maritimes
The area of rain, along with embedded downpours and thunderstorms, continues to clear west-to-east across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon into evening.
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
People living in Winnipeg home that exploded are alive: police
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July
Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.
Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police
Moose Jaw's Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in Woolwich.
Boarded up home in Guelph broken into after devastating fire
Guelph police are looking for information after a boarded up home in Guelph was broken into more than a year after a fire ravaged the building.
WATCH LIVE: Saskatoon residents spar in special hearing over housing accelerator fund
Over 50 speakers are scheduled to debate the pros and cons of the proposed zoning changes for the federal housing accelerator fund in a special hearing at Saskatoon's city hall on Thursday morning.
Nutrien says no one was injured in fire at Vanscoy, Sask. potash mine
Emergency crews were on the scene at Nutrien’s Vanscoy potash mine following a fire on Thursday morning.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Huron OPP lay drug trafficking charges in Exeter
On Tuesday, an investigation into two people in the Exeter area came to a close, when police used a warrant to enter their property.
London police on the hunt for two suspects in break and enters in southeast London
Two break and enters in the southeast end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects. Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.
London native walks home with Dream Lottery prize
A London native was dreaming big when he bought a ticket for the Dream Lottery, with a grand prize win of a fully furnished home in London, a condo in Port Stanley, plus $250,000 cash. Born and raised in London, Michael Dennan threw his lucky horseshoe in the ring.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations
High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.
Six commercial trucks set on fire, police seek suspects
Windsor police say they want to identify arson suspects after six commercial vehicles were deliberately set on fire.
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person
Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.
'Significant flood' damages city hall in Langford, B.C.
The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.
Daughter reunited with father for first time in 38 years
Tanya Ellis is nervous while walking along Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on an unexpected journey.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
'Always a risk': Lethbridge taking stock of water infrastructure in light of Calgary main break
In light of the ongoing water main repair in Calgary, Lethbridge city council was provided an update on the city's pipe infrastructure and discussed if there's any potential for a similar catastrophic break.
Dawgs take down Gulls at Seaman Stadium, defeating Sylvan Lake 10-4
The Dawgs returned to Seaman Stadium Tuesday and kept their latest hot streak alive, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-4.
Sault police charge woman accused in stabbing
A northern Ontario woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after a stabbing at a home in Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
Police watchdog investigates after shooting death of a man in Kenora
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora on Tuesday afternoon.
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Federal government ends northern cod moratorium in Newfoundland after 32 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.