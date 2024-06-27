Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

Sci-Tech

    Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

    Apple announced Wednesday that its Self Service Repair program will make its way to Canada sometime next year, providing customers with manuals, parts and tools used at their own stores to repair Apple products.

    The program is set to support 42 different devices including iMacs and mobile devices up to an iPhone 12.

    The tech giant also announced that its Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair program has expanded to 32 European countries—a software tool that launched in the U.S. last year, and allows users to test their Apple products’ functionality and performance to identify what needs to be fixed.

    The diagnostic tool is part of the company’s ongoing effort to extend the life span of each product, the company says, providing users the ability to understand whether or not their device actually needs repair.

    The announcement comes as the federal government continues to pursue an amendment to the Copyright Act that would give consumers the right to repair their own electronic devices. The amendment passed in the House of Commons in 2023, and the Senate is still considering it. 

