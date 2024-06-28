Wildfires: Fire ban maintained in Labrador, lifted for island of Newfoundland

Canada

    A Quebec water bomber, shown in a handout photo from Thursday, June 20, 2024, sits at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport, ready to help battle wildfires in central Labrador. A ban on the setting of fires has been lifted on the island of Newfoundland but remains in effect for Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hunter Wilson A Quebec water bomber, shown in a handout photo from Thursday, June 20, 2024, sits at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport, ready to help battle wildfires in central Labrador. A ban on the setting of fires has been lifted on the island of Newfoundland but remains in effect for Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hunter Wilson
    A ban on the setting of fires has been lifted on the island of Newfoundland but remains in effect for Labrador, where the threat of wildfires continues.

    The ban in Labrador prohibits anyone from starting a fire in the forest or within 300 metres of a forest.

    The province says significant firefighting resources have been dedicated to suppressing the wildfire near the evacuated Labrador community of Churchill Falls and that the ban will help reduce the risk of further fires.

    Fire officials said Thursday that rainy conditions and lower temperatures forecast for central Labrador had downgraded the wildfire, although they cautioned that there’s still work to do to keep the flames at bay.

    In an update late Thursday, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said it had started planning for residents to return to Churchill Falls.

    The utility said a small team of personnel were being sent to the town to assess health and safety concerns.

    It says the fire did not reach any homes, buildings or other infrastructure but continued to burn about four kilometres away from the community.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024. 

