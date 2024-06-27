Climate and Environment

    • Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead

    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.

    Furey wrote on the X social media platform Wednesday night that fire crews are monitoring the situation, while Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro continues to protect the power supply from Churchill Falls.

    The premier says the fire is now ranked as Category 1, which means there are smouldering ground fires less than a metre in height.

    Power was restored on Wednesday to Wabush in western Labrador after a break in the flames allowed utility workers to reach the Churchill Falls hydroelectric generating station.

    The fire had knocked out power from two of the plant's transmission lines on Tuesday, the same day the flames jumped over the Churchill River and advanced toward the town, forcing the evacuation of the skeleton crew operating the plant.

    Two mines in western Labrador are also back in operation after they were hit by the power outage.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.

    Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how

    Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News